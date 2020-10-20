Locally controllable neural style transfer on mobile devices

Mobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. In this work, we first propose a problem characterization of interactive style transfer representing a trade-off between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, we enhance state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by mask-based loss terms that can be interactively parameterized by a generalized user interface to

Mobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. In this work, we first propose a problem characterization of interactive style transfer representing a trade-off between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, we enhance state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by mask-based loss terms that can be interactively parameterized by a generalized user interface to facilitate a creative and localized editing process. We report on a usability study and an online survey that demonstrate the ability of our app to transfer styles at improved semantic plausibility.

