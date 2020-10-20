Schließen

Locally controllable neural style transfer on mobile devices

  • Mobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. In this work, we first propose a problem characterization of interactive style transfer representing a trade-off between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, we enhance state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by mask-based loss terms that can be interactively parameterized by a generalized user interface toMobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. In this work, we first propose a problem characterization of interactive style transfer representing a trade-off between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, we enhance state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by mask-based loss terms that can be interactively parameterized by a generalized user interface to facilitate a creative and localized editing process. We report on a usability study and an online survey that demonstrate the ability of our app to transfer styles at improved semantic plausibility.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Max ReimannORCiD, Mandy Klingbeil, Sebastian Pasewaldt, Amir SemmoORCiDGND, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen DöllnerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00371-019-01654-1
ISSN:0178-2789
ISSN:1432-2315
Parent Title (English):The Visual Computer
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:Expressive rendering; Interactive control; Mobile devices; Neural networks; Non-photorealistic rendering; Style transfer
Volume:35
Issue:11
Pagenumber:17
First Page:1531
Last Page:1547
Funder:Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01IS15041]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer Review:Referiert

