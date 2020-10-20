Locally controllable neural style transfer on mobile devices
- Mobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. In this work, we first propose a problem characterization of interactive style transfer representing a trade-off between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, we enhance state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by mask-based loss terms that can be interactively parameterized by a generalized user interface toMobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. In this work, we first propose a problem characterization of interactive style transfer representing a trade-off between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, we enhance state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by mask-based loss terms that can be interactively parameterized by a generalized user interface to facilitate a creative and localized editing process. We report on a usability study and an online survey that demonstrate the ability of our app to transfer styles at improved semantic plausibility.…
|Author:
|Max ReimannORCiD, Mandy Klingbeil, Sebastian Pasewaldt, Amir SemmoORCiDGND, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen DöllnerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00371-019-01654-1
|ISSN:
|0178-2789
|ISSN:
|1432-2315
|Parent Title (English):
|The Visual Computer
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/20
|Tag:
|Expressive rendering; Interactive control; Mobile devices; Neural networks; Non-photorealistic rendering; Style transfer
|Volume:
|35
|Issue:
|11
|Pagenumber:
|17
|First Page:
|1531
|Last Page:
|1547
|Funder:
|Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01IS15041]
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer Review:
|Referiert