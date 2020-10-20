Schließen

What motivates teachers to participate in professional development? An empirical investigation of motivational orientations and the uptake of formal learning opportunities

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Dirk Richter, Marc KleinknechtORCiDGND, Alexander GröschnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2019.102929
ISSN:0742-051X
Parent Title (English):Teaching and Teacher Education
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Volume:86
Pagenumber:10
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo