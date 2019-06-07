Schließen

Eye Movement Control in Chinese Reading: A Cross-Sectional Study

  • The present study explored the age-related changes of eye movement control in reading-that is, where to send the eyes and when to move them. Different orthographies present readers with somewhat different problems to solve, and this might, in turn, be reflected in different patterns of development of reading skill. Participants of different developmental levels (Grade 3, N = 30; Grade 5, N = 27 and adults, N = 27) were instructed to read sentences for comprehension while their eye movements were recorded. Contrary to previous findings that have been well documented indicating early maturation of saccade generation in English, current results showed that saccade generation among Chinese readers was still under development at Grade 5, although immediate lexical processing was relatively well-established. The distinct age-related changes in eye movements are attributable to certain linguistic properties of Chinese including the lack of interword spaces and word boundary uncertainty. The present study offers an example of how human eyeThe present study explored the age-related changes of eye movement control in reading-that is, where to send the eyes and when to move them. Different orthographies present readers with somewhat different problems to solve, and this might, in turn, be reflected in different patterns of development of reading skill. Participants of different developmental levels (Grade 3, N = 30; Grade 5, N = 27 and adults, N = 27) were instructed to read sentences for comprehension while their eye movements were recorded. Contrary to previous findings that have been well documented indicating early maturation of saccade generation in English, current results showed that saccade generation among Chinese readers was still under development at Grade 5, although immediate lexical processing was relatively well-established. The distinct age-related changes in eye movements are attributable to certain linguistic properties of Chinese including the lack of interword spaces and word boundary uncertainty. The present study offers an example of how human eye movement adapts to the orthographic environment.show moreshow less

Author:Ming YanORCiD, Jinger PanORCiD, Reinhold KlieglORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/dev0000819
ISSN:0012-1649
ISSN:1939-0599
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31535894
Parent Title (English):Developmental psychology
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/07
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:Chinese; development; eye movement; reading
Volume:55
Issue:11
Pagenumber:11
First Page:2275
Last Page:2285
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KL 955/18]; Promoting Psychological Research in Community Grant of the Centre for Psychosocial Health, The Education University of Hong Kong; Department of Psychology, The Education University of Hong Kong
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

