Effects of grade retention on students’ motivation: A longitudinal study over 3 years of secondary school

  Despite the fact that grade retention is now seen as controversial in many quarters, it remains common practice in numerous countries. Previous research on the effects of grade retention on student development has, however, generated ambiguous results, particularly in terms of motivational outcomes. This ambiguity has been attributed in part to a lack of high-quality studies including a longitudinal design, a suitable comparison group, and adequate statistical control of preretention differences. Based on longitudinal data of N = 3,288 German students over 3 years of secondary school, we examined differences in their academic self-concept, scholarly interests, learning motivation, and achievement motivation between those being retained in the 6th grade (n = 61) and those of the same age being promoted annually. To account for confounding variables, we applied full propensity score matching on baseline measures of the dependent variables, as well as various other covariates that have been found to be associated with the risk of retention (e.g., cognitive ability, academic performance, and family background variables). Results reveal a steep decline in students' academic self-concept, interests, and learning motivation during the last months spent in the original class, just before retention. For those measures that were available, negative effects were still partly significant after 1 year, but had diminished 2 years after grade retention. Contrary to predictions suggested by the big-fish-little-pond effect, we found no positive effects of retention on students' academic self-concept.

Author:Julia KretschmannORCiDGND, Miriam VockORCiDGND, Oliver LüdtkeORCiDGND, Malte JansenORCiDGND, Anna GronostajGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/edu0000353
ISSN:0022-0663
ISSN:1939-2176
Parent Title (English):The journal of educational psychology
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:academic self-concept; grade retention; motivation; propensity score matching; secondary school
Volume:111
Issue:8
Pagenumber:15
First Page:1432
Last Page:1446
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

