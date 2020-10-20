Schließen

Two-cocycle twists and Atiyah-Patodi-Singer index theory

  • We construct eta- and rho-invariants for Dirac operators, on the universal covering of a closed manifold, that are invariant under the projective action associated to a 2-cocycle of the fundamental group. We prove an Atiyah-Patodi-Singer index theorem in this setting, as well as its higher generalisation. Applications concern the classification of positive scalar curvature metrics on closed spin manifolds. We also investigate the properties of these twisted invariants for the signature operator and the relation to the higher invariants.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sara AzzaliORCiD, Charlotte Wahl
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0305004118000427
ISSN:0305-0041
ISSN:1469-8064
Parent Title (English):Mathematical Proceedings of the Cambridge Philosophical Society
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Volume:167
Issue:3
Pagenumber:51
First Page:437
Last Page:487
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo