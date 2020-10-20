Late Quaternary tectonics controlled by fault reactivation. Insights from a local transpressional system in the intermontane Lerma valley, Cordillera Oriental, NW Argentina

- We analyzed the Lomas de Carabajal area in the intermontane Lerma valley of the Cordillera Oriental to assess the level of neotectonic activity in a densely populated region of northwestern Argentina. In this region, Plio-Pleistocene synorogenic conglomerates are deformed, locally associated with high-angle faults, and NNW-SSE oriented en-echelon folds characterized by wavelengths of < 1 km. The deformed Quaternary units follow the same pattern of deformation as observed in the underlying Neogene deposits; growth-strata geometries are observed near faults. This configuration is compatible with local left-lateral transpressional tectonism driven by ENE-WSW buttressing against the NW-oriented border of a Cretaceous extensional basin (Alemania sub-basin). Optically Stimulated Luminescence analysis of sandy-silty layers interbedded within the folded late Pleistocene conglomeratic sequence helps to determine uplift rates of 0.83-0.87 mm/a during the last 30-40 ka. Nearby the Lomas de Carabajal, a WNW-striking, 3-m-high fault scarp disruptsWe analyzed the Lomas de Carabajal area in the intermontane Lerma valley of the Cordillera Oriental to assess the level of neotectonic activity in a densely populated region of northwestern Argentina. In this region, Plio-Pleistocene synorogenic conglomerates are deformed, locally associated with high-angle faults, and NNW-SSE oriented en-echelon folds characterized by wavelengths of < 1 km. The deformed Quaternary units follow the same pattern of deformation as observed in the underlying Neogene deposits; growth-strata geometries are observed near faults. This configuration is compatible with local left-lateral transpressional tectonism driven by ENE-WSW buttressing against the NW-oriented border of a Cretaceous extensional basin (Alemania sub-basin). Optically Stimulated Luminescence analysis of sandy-silty layers interbedded within the folded late Pleistocene conglomeratic sequence helps to determine uplift rates of 0.83-0.87 mm/a during the last 30-40 ka. Nearby the Lomas de Carabajal, a WNW-striking, 3-m-high fault scarp disrupts radiocarbon dated, 10-ka-old loessic deposits providing a Holocene mean uplift rate of 0.30 mm/a. Our data unambiguously show that shallow crustal deformation in the intermontane Lerma valley is ongoing; some of this deformation may be associated with seismicity. Our findings support the notion of temporally and spatially disparate deformation processes in the broken foreland of the northwestern Argentinean Andes.…
