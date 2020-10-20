Schließen

Computational Models of Retrieval Processes in Sentence Processing

  • Sentence comprehension requires that the comprehender work out who did what to whom. This process has been characterized as retrieval from memory. This review summarizes the quantitative predictions and empirical coverage of the two existing computational models of retrieval and shows how the predictive performance of these two competing models can be tested against a benchmark data-set. We also show how computational modeling can help us better understand sources of variability in both unimpaired and impaired sentence comprehension.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Shravan VasishthORCiDGND, Bruno NicenboimORCiDGND, Felix EngelmannGND, Frank BurchertORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2019.09.003
ISSN:1364-6613
ISSN:1879-307X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31668586
Parent Title (English):Trends in Cognitive Sciences
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Volume:23
Issue:11
Pagenumber:15
First Page:968
Last Page:982
Funder:Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen [89 953]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Science Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287, 317633480]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo