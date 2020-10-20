Computational Models of Retrieval Processes in Sentence Processing
- Sentence comprehension requires that the comprehender work out who did what to whom. This process has been characterized as retrieval from memory. This review summarizes the quantitative predictions and empirical coverage of the two existing computational models of retrieval and shows how the predictive performance of these two competing models can be tested against a benchmark data-set. We also show how computational modeling can help us better understand sources of variability in both unimpaired and impaired sentence comprehension.
|Shravan VasishthORCiDGND, Bruno NicenboimORCiDGND, Felix EngelmannGND, Frank BurchertORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2019.09.003
|1364-6613
|1879-307X
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31668586
|Trends in Cognitive Sciences
|Elsevier
|London
|Review
|English
|2019
|2019
|2020/10/20
|23
|11
|15
|968
|982
|Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen [89 953]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Science Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287, 317633480]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Referiert
|Open Access
