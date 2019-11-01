Schließen

Brownian motion and beyond: first-passage, power spectrum, non-Gaussianity, and anomalous diffusion

  • Brownian motion is a ubiquitous physical phenomenon across the sciences. After its discovery by Brown and intensive study since the first half of the 20th century, many different aspects of Brownian motion and stochastic processes in general have been addressed in Statistical Physics. In particular, there now exists a very large range of applications of stochastic processes in various disciplines. Here we provide a summary of some of the recent developments in the field of stochastic processes, highlighting both the experimental findings and theoretical frameworks.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-5468/ab4988
ISSN:1742-5468
Parent Title (English):Journal of statistical mechanics: theory and experiment
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:15; 4
Volume:2019
Issue:11
Pagenumber:18
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej) within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Scholarship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo