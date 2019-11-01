Brownian motion and beyond: first-passage, power spectrum, non-Gaussianity, and anomalous diffusion
- Brownian motion is a ubiquitous physical phenomenon across the sciences. After its discovery by Brown and intensive study since the first half of the 20th century, many different aspects of Brownian motion and stochastic processes in general have been addressed in Statistical Physics. In particular, there now exists a very large range of applications of stochastic processes in various disciplines. Here we provide a summary of some of the recent developments in the field of stochastic processes, highlighting both the experimental findings and theoretical frameworks.
|Author:
|Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-5468/ab4988
|ISSN:
|1742-5468
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of statistical mechanics: theory and experiment
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publication:
|Bristol
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/11/01
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/20
|Tag:
|15; 4
|Volume:
|2019
|Issue:
|11
|Pagenumber:
|18
|Funder:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej) within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Scholarship
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access