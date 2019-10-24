Schließen

Kinetic Simulations of Nonrelativistic Perpendicular Shocks of Young Supernova Remnants. II. Influence of Shock-surfing Acceleration on Downstream Electron Spectra

  • We explore electron preacceleration at high-Mach-number nonrelativistic perpendicular shocks at, e.g., young supernova remnants, which are a prerequisite of further acceleration to very high energies via diffusive shock acceleration. Using fully kinetic particle-in-cell simulations of shocks and electron dynamics in them, we investigate the influence of shock-surfing acceleration (SSA) at the shock foot on the nonthermal population of electrons downstream of the shock. The SSA is followed by further energization at the shock ramp where the Weibel instability spawns a type of second-order Fermi acceleration. The combination of these two processes leads to the formation of a nonthermal electron population, but the importance of SSA becomes smaller for larger ion-to-electron mass ratios in the simulation. We discuss the resulting electron spectra and the relevance of our results to the physics of systems with real ion-to-electron mass ratios and fully three-dimensional behavior.

Metadaten
Author:Artem BohdanORCiDGND, Jacek NiemiecORCiDGND, Martin PohlORCiDGND, Yosuke MatsumotoORCiD, Takanobu AmanoORCiD, Masahiro HoshinoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ab43cf
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Parent Title (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/24
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:Interstellar medium; Shocks; Space plasmas; Supernova remnants
Volume:885
Issue:1
Pagenumber:9
Funder:Narodowe Centrum Nauki [DEC-2013/10/E/ST9/00662]; JSPS-PAN Bilateral Joint Research Project [180500000671]; North-German Supercomputing Alliance (HLRN) [bbp00003, bbp00014]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

