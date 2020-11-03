Using individual-based modeling to understand grassland diversity and resilience in the Anthropocene
- The world’s grassland systems are increasingly threatened by anthropogenic change. Susceptible to a variety of different stressors, from land-use intensification to climate change, understanding the mechanisms driving the maintenance of these systems’ biodiversity and stability, and how these mechanisms may shift under human-mediated disturbance, is thus critical for successfully navigating the next century. Within this dissertation, I use an individual-based and spatially-explicit model of grassland community assembly (IBC-grass) to examine several processes, thought key to understanding their biodiversity and stability and how it changes under stress. In the first chapter of my thesis, I examine the conditions under which intraspecific trait variation influences the diversity of simulated grassland communities. In the second and third chapters of my thesis, I shift focus towards understanding how belowground herbivores influence the stability of these grassland systems to either a disturbance that results in increased, stochastic, plant mortality, or eutrophication. Intraspecific trait variation (ITV), or variation in trait values between individuals of the same species, is fundamental to the structure of ecological communities. However, because it has historically been difficult to incorporate into theoretical and statistical models, it has remained largely overlooked in community-level analyses. This reality is quickly shifting, however, as a consensus of research suggests that it may compose a sizeable proportion of the total variation within an ecological community and that it may play a critical role in determining if species coexist. Despite this increasing awareness that ITV matters, there is little consensus of the magnitude and direction of its influence. Therefore, to better understand how ITV changes the assembly of grassland communities, in the first chapter of my thesis, I incorporate it into an established, individual-based grassland community model, simulating both pairwise invasion experiments as well as the assembly of communities with varying initial diversities. By varying the amount of ITV in these species' functional traits, I examine the magnitude and direction of ITV's influence on pairwise invasibility and community coexistence. This reality is quickly shifting, however, as a consensus of research suggests that it may compose a sizeable proportion of the total variation within an ecological community and that it may play a critical role in determining if species coexist. Despite this increasing awareness that ITV matters, there is little consensus of the magnitude and direction of its influence. Therefore, to better understand how ITV changes the assembly of grassland communities, in the first chapter of my thesis, I incorporate it into an established, individual-based grassland community model, simulating both pairwise invasion experiments as well as the assembly of communities with varying initial diversities. By varying the amount of ITV in these species’ functional traits, I examine the magnitude and direction of ITV’s influence on pairwise invasibility and community coexistence. During pairwise invasion, ITV enables the weakest species to more frequently invade the competitively superior species, however, this influence does not generally scale to the community level. Indeed, unless the community has low alpha- and beta- diversity, there will be little effect of ITV in bolstering diversity. In these situations, since the trait axis is sparsely filled, the competitively inferior may suffer less competition and therefore ITV may buffer the persistence and abundance of these species for some time. In the second and third chapters of my thesis, I model how one of the most ubiquitous trophic interactions within grasslands, herbivory belowground, influences their diversity and stability. Until recently, the fundamental difficulty in studying a process within the soil has left belowground herbivory “out of sight, out of mind.” This dilemma presents an opportunity for simulation models to explore how this understudied process may alter community dynamics. In the second chapter of my thesis, I implement belowground herbivory – represented by the weekly removal of plant biomass – into IBC-grass. Then, by introducing a pulse disturbance, modelled as the stochastic mortality of some percentage of the plant community, I observe how the presence of belowground herbivores influences the resistance and recovery of Shannon diversity in these communities. I find that high resource, low diversity, communities are significantly more destabilized by the presence of belowground herbivores after disturbance. Depending on the timing of the disturbance and whether the grassland’s seed bank persists for more than one season, the impact of the disturbance – and subsequently the influence of the herbivores – can be greatly reduced. However, because human-mediated eutrophication increases the amount of resources in the soil, thus pressuring grassland systems, our results suggest that the influence of these herbivores may become more important over time. In the third chapter of my thesis, I delve further into understanding the mechanistic underpinnings of belowground herbivores on the diversity of grasslands by replicating an empirical mesocosm experiment that crosses the presence of herbivores above- and below-ground with eutrophication. I show that while aboveground herbivory, as predicted by theory and frequently observed in experiments, mitigates the impact of eutrophication on species diversity, belowground herbivores counterintuitively reduce biodiversity. Indeed, this influence positively interacts with the eutrophication process, amplifying its negative impact on diversity. I discovered the mechanism underlying this surprising pattern to be that, as the herbivores consume roots, they increase the proportion of root resources to root biomass. Because root competition is often symmetric, herbivory fails to mitigate any asymmetries in the plants’ competitive dynamics. However, since the remaining roots have more abundant access to resources, the plants’ competition shifts aboveground, towards asymmetric competition for light. This leads the community towards a low-diversity state, composed of mostly high-performance, large plant species. We further argue that this pattern will emerge unless the plants’ root competition is asymmetric, in which case, like its counterpart aboveground, belowground herbivory may buffer diversity by reducing this asymmetry between the competitively superior and inferior plants. I conclude my dissertation by discussing the implications of my research on the state of the art in intraspecific trait variation and belowground herbivory, with emphasis on the necessity of more diverse theory development in the study of these fundamental interactions. My results suggest that the influence of these processes on the biodiversity and stability of grassland systems is underappreciated and multidimensional, and must be thoroughly explored if researchers wish to predict how the world’s grasslands will respond to anthropogenic change. Further, should researchers myopically focus on understanding central ecological interactions through only mathematically tractable analyses, they may miss entire suites of potential coexistence mechanisms that can increase the coviability of species, potentially leading to coexistence over ecologically-significant timespans. Individual-based modelling, therefore, with its focus on individual interactions, will prove a critical tool in the coming decades for understanding how local interactions scale to larger contexts, and how these interactions shape ecological communities and further predicting how these systems will change under human-mediated stress.…
- Grasland ist durch anthropogene Veränderungen bedroht. Im Rahmen dieser Dissertation verwende ich ein individuelles und räumlich-explizites Modell der Grasland-Gemeinschaftsversammlung (IBC-Gras), um verschiedene Prozesse zu untersuchen, die als Schlüssel zum Verständnis ihrer Biodiversität und Stabilität und deren Veränderung unter Stress gelten. Im ersten Kapitel meiner Dissertation untersuche ich die Bedingungen, unter denen eine intraspezifische Merkmalsvariation die Vielfalt der simulierten Graslandgemeinschaften beeinflusst. Im zweiten und dritten Kapitel meiner Dissertation verlege ich den Schwerpunkt auf das Verständnis, wie unterirdische Pflanzenfresser die Stabilität dieser Grünlandsysteme beeinflussen, und zwar entweder durch eine Störung, die zu erhöhter, stochastischer Pflanzensterblichkeit oder Eutrophierung führt. Diese Realität ändert sich jedoch schnell, da ein Forschungskonsens darauf hindeutet, dass sie einen beträchtlichen Anteil der Gesamtvariation innerhalb einer ökologischen Gemeinschaft ausmachen kann und dass sie eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Bestimmung der Koexistenz von Arten spielen kann. Trotz dieses zunehmenden Bewusstseins, dass das ITV von Bedeutung ist, gibt es kaum einen Konsens über das Ausmaß und die Richtung seines Einflusses. Um besser zu verstehen, wie ITV die Zusammensetzung von Grünlandgesellschaften verändert, beziehe ich daher im ersten Kapitel meiner Dissertation diese in ein etabliertes, auf dem Individuum basierendes Modell der Grünlandgesellschaften ein. Indem ich die Menge an ITV in den funktionellen Merkmalen dieser Arten variiere, untersuche ich das Ausmaß und die Richtung des Einflusses von ITV auf die paarweise Unsichtbarkeit und die Koexistenz von Gemeinschaften. Im zweiten und dritten Kapitel meiner Dissertation modelliere ich, wie eine der allgegenwärtigsten trophischen Interaktionen innerhalb von Grasland, die Pflanzenfresserei unter der Erde, deren Vielfalt und Stabilität beeinflusst. Trotz dieses zunehmenden Bewusstseins, dass das ITV von Bedeutung ist, gibt es kaum einen Konsens über das Ausmaß und die Richtung seines Einflusses. Um besser zu verstehen, wie ITV die Zusammensetzung von Grünlandgesellschaften verändert, beziehe ich daher im ersten Kapitel meiner Dissertation diese in ein etabliertes, auf dem Individuum basierendes Modell der Grünlandgesellschaften ein. Indem ich die Menge an ITV in den funktionellen Merkmalen dieser Arten variiere, untersuche ich das Ausmaß und die Richtung des Einflusses von ITV auf die paarweise Unsichtbarkeit und die Koexistenz von Gemeinschaften. Im zweiten und dritten Kapitel meiner Dissertation modelliere ich, wie eine der allgegenwärtigsten trophischen Interaktionen innerhalb von Grasland, die Pflanzenfresserei unter der Erde, deren Vielfalt und Stabilität beeinflusst. Bis vor kurzem hat die grundlegende Schwierigkeit, einen Prozess im Boden zu untersuchen, dazu geführt, dass Pflanzenfresser unter der Erde "aus den Augen, aus dem Sinn" geraten sind. Dieses Dilemma bietet eine Gelegenheit für Simulationsmodelle zu erforschen, wie dieser noch nicht untersuchte Prozess die Dynamik von Gemeinschaften verändern kann. Im zweiten Kapitel meiner Dissertation implementiere ich unterirdische Pflanzenfresserei - repräsentiert durch die wöchentliche Entfernung von pflanzlicher Biomasse - in IBC-Gras. Dann beobachte ich durch die Einführung einer Pulsstörung, die als stochastische Mortalität eines gewissen Prozentsatzes der Pflanzengemeinschaft modelliert wird, wie die Anwesenheit von unterirdischen Pflanzenfressern die Resistenz und Erholung der Shannon-Diversität in diesen Gemeinschaften beeinflusst. Ich stelle fest, dass Gemeinschaften mit hohen Ressourcen und geringer Diversität durch die Anwesenheit von unterirdischen Pflanzenfressern nach einer Störung wesentlich stärker destabilisiert werden. Abhängig vom Zeitpunkt der Störung und davon, ob die Saatgutbank des Graslandes länger als eine Saison besteht, können die Auswirkungen der Störung - und damit der Einfluss der Pflanzenfresser - stark reduziert werden. Im dritten Kapitel meiner Dissertation vertiefe ich das Verständnis der mechanistischen Grundlagen der unterirdischen Herbivoren für die Diversität von Grasland, indem ich ein empirisches Mesokosmos-Experiment repliziere, das die Anwesenheit von Herbivoren über- und unterirdisch mit Eutrophierung kreuzt. Ich zeige, dass, während oberirdische Pflanzenfresser, wie von der Theorie vorhergesagt und häufig in Experimenten beobachtet, die Auswirkungen der Eutrophierung auf die Artenvielfalt abschwächen, unterirdische Pflanzenfresser die Artenvielfalt kontraintuitiv reduzieren. Tatsächlich interagiert dieser Einfluss positiv mit dem Eutrophierungsprozess und verstärkt seine negativen Auswirkungen auf die Vielfalt. Ich schließe meine Dissertation mit einer Erörterung der Auswirkungen meiner Forschung auf den Stand der Technik bei der Variation intraspezifischer Merkmale und der unterirdischen Pflanzenfresserei, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Notwendigkeit einer vielfältigeren Theorieentwicklung bei der Untersuchung dieser grundlegenden Wechselwirkungen liegt. Meine Ergebnisse deuten darauf hin, dass der Einfluss dieser Prozesse auf die biologische Vielfalt und Stabilität von Graslandsystemen unterschätzt wird und mehrdimensional ist und gründlich erforscht werden muss, wenn Forscher vorhersagen wollen, wie die Grasländer der Welt auf anthropogene Veränderungen reagieren werden. Sollten sich Forscherinnen und Forscher darüber hinaus myopisch darauf konzentrieren, zentrale ökologische Wechselwirkungen nur durch mathematisch nachvollziehbare Analysen zu verstehen, könnten sie ganze Suiten potenzieller Koexistenzmechanismen übersehen, die die Begehrlichkeit von Arten erhöhen können und möglicherweise zu einer Koexistenz über ökologisch signifikante Zeitspannen hinweg führen. Daher wird sich die individuenbasierte Modellierung mit ihrem Schwerpunkt auf individuellen Interaktionen in den kommenden Jahrzehnten als ein entscheidendes Instrument erweisen, um zu verstehen, wie lokale Interaktionen sich auf größere Zusammenhänge ausdehnen und wie diese Interaktionen ökologische Gemeinschaften formen, und um weiter vorherzusagen, wie sich diese Systeme unter vom Menschen verursachtem Stress verändern werden.…
|Author:
|Michael Scott CrawfordORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-479414
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47941
|Title Additional (German):
|Einsatz von individualbasierten Modellen zum Verständnis der Grasland-Diversität und -Resilienz im Anthropozän
|Referee:
|Felix MayORCiD, Uta BergerORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Florian Jeltsch, Volker Grimm
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/09/17
|Release Date:
|2020/11/03
|Tag:
|Eutrophierung; Grasland; intraspezifische Merkmalsvariation; unterirdische Pflanzenfresser; ökologische Modellierung
belowground herbivory; ecological modelling; eutrophication; grassland; intraspecific trait variation
|Pagenumber:
|174
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht