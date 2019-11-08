Schließen

Light-Induced Structuring of Photosensitive Polymer Brushes

  • We investigate light-induced irreversible structuring of surface topographies in poly(3-sulfopropyl methacrylate/potassium salt) (PSPMK) brushes on flat solid substrates prepared by surface-initiated atom transfer radical polymerization. The brushes have been loaded with azobenzene-based surfactant comprised of positively charged headgroups and hydrophobic tail. The surfactant exhibits photoresponsive properties through photoisomerization from the trans to cis states leading to significant changes in physicochemical properties of grafted polymer chains. The azobenzene surfactant enables photoresponsive behavior without introducing irreversible changes to chemical composition of the parent polymer brush. Exposing these photosensitive brushes to irradiation with UV interference beams causes the polymer brush to form surface relief grating (SRG) patterns. The cationic surfactant penetrates only similar to 25% of the upper portion of the PSPMK brush, resulting in the formation of two sections within the brush: a photoresponsive upperWe investigate light-induced irreversible structuring of surface topographies in poly(3-sulfopropyl methacrylate/potassium salt) (PSPMK) brushes on flat solid substrates prepared by surface-initiated atom transfer radical polymerization. The brushes have been loaded with azobenzene-based surfactant comprised of positively charged headgroups and hydrophobic tail. The surfactant exhibits photoresponsive properties through photoisomerization from the trans to cis states leading to significant changes in physicochemical properties of grafted polymer chains. The azobenzene surfactant enables photoresponsive behavior without introducing irreversible changes to chemical composition of the parent polymer brush. Exposing these photosensitive brushes to irradiation with UV interference beams causes the polymer brush to form surface relief grating (SRG) patterns. The cationic surfactant penetrates only similar to 25% of the upper portion of the PSPMK brush, resulting in the formation of two sections within the brush: a photoresponsive upper layer and nonfunctional buried layer, which is not affected by the UV irradiation. Using nano-FTIR spectroscopy, we characterize locally the chemical composition of the polymer brush and confirm partial penetration of the surfactant within the film. Strong optomechanical stresses take place only within the upper layer of the brush that is impregnated with the surfactants and causes surface topography alternation due to a local rupture of grafted polymer chains. The cleaved polymer chains are then removed from the surface by using a good solvent, leaving behind topographical grating on top of the nonfunctional brush layer. We demonstrate that photostructured polymer brush can be used for reversible switching of brush topography by varying external humidity.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Alexey KopyshevORCiDGND, Katerina Kanevche, Nino Lomadze, Emanuel PfitznerORCiDGND, Sarah Loebner, Rohan R. PatilORCiD, Jan GenzerORCiDGND, Joachim HeberleORCiDGND, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsapm.9b00705
ISSN:2637-6105
Parent Title (English):ACS Applied polymer materials
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/08
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/20
Tag:SRG formation in polymer brushes; photosensitive azobenzene containing surfactant; photosensitive polymer brushes; reversible and irreversible structuring of polymer brushes; strong polyelectrolyte brush
Volume:1
Issue:11
Pagenumber:19
First Page:301
Last Page:3026
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1726]; Helmholtz Graduate School on Macromolecular Bioscience (Teltow, Germany); National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [DMR-1404639]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HE 2063/5-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo