Politikdidaktische Potenziale des Films „Zoomania“ im Politikunterricht

This bachelor thesis aims to show different ways of interpreting Disney's „Zootopia“ and to raise awareness for its political didactics potentials in the context of a competence-oriented politics class. In addition, general aspects of the didactically reflected use of feature films in political-oriented classes are discussed. For this purpose, the scientific and didactic literature available on that subject has been processed in an interdisciplinary manner. For the first time, the film „Zootopia” was furthermore analyzed in terms of political didactics and assessed with regard to its suitability for teaching. The results of this approach are the following four content-related and political didactic potentials: racism, prejudice and tolerance; power; female empowerment; neoliberalism and promotion of neoliberal values. These issues symbolize the exemplary meaning of „Zootopia“ for potentially class relevant circumstances. So this bachelor thesis mostly aims at political sciences teachers, especially because of the included class practical conclusions. Hopefully, this encourages teachers to use this movie as a motivational source in class for exploring politics und policies. However, even after reading the present thesis, deepening didactic analysis is important to use „Zootopia“ purposefully.

