Politikdidaktische Potenziale des Films „Zoomania“ im Politikunterricht
Hauptanliegen dieser Bachelorarbeit ist es, verschiedene Interpretationsmöglichkeiten des Films „Zoomania" aufzuzeigen und für dessen politikdidaktische Potenziale im Rahmen eines kompetenzorientierten Politikunterrichts zu sensibilisieren. Außerdem werden allgemeine Aspekte des didaktisch-reflektierten Einsatzes von Spielfilmen im Politikunterricht diskutiert. Dazu wurde die zum Themenbereich vorhandene fachwissenschaftliche, fach- und mediendidaktische Literatur interdisziplinär aufgearbeitet und der Film „Zoomania" erstmalig politikdidaktisch analysiert sowie hinsichtlich seiner Eignung für den Unterricht beurteilt. Das Ergebnis dieses Vorgehens sind die folgenden vier inhaltlichen politikdidaktischen Potenziale, die die exemplarische Bedeutung von „Zoomania" für ebendiese allgemeinen und potenziell unterrichtsrelevanten Sachverhalte versinnbildlichen: Rassismus, Vorurteile und Toleranz; Macht; Female Empowerment; Neoliberalismus und Promotion neoliberaler Werte. Insbesondere durch die enthaltenen unterrichtspraktischen Schlussfolgerungen richtet sich diese Arbeit vordergründig an Politiklehrerinnen und -lehrer, die dazu ermuntert werden sollen, „Zoomania" als motivierendes Unterrichtsmedium zum Erschließen des Politischen zu nutzen. Dies verlangt jedoch auch nach der Lektüre der vorliegenden Thesis, dass der Film vertiefend didaktisch analysiert und daraufhin zielgerichtet eingesetzt wird.
This bachelor thesis aims to show different ways of interpreting Disney's „Zootopia" and to raise awareness for its political didactics potentials in the context of a competence-oriented politics class. In addition, general aspects of the didactically reflected use of feature films in political-oriented classes are discussed. For this purpose, the scientific and didactic literature available on that subject has been processed in an interdisciplinary manner. For the first time, the film „Zootopia" was furthermore analyzed in terms of political didactics and assessed with regard to its suitability for teaching. The results of this approach are the following four content-related and political didactic potentials: racism, prejudice and tolerance; power; female empowerment; neoliberalism and promotion of neoliberal values. These issues symbolize the exemplary meaning of „Zootopia" for potentially class relevant circumstances. So this bachelor thesis mostly aims at political sciences teachers, especially because of the included class practical conclusions. Hopefully, this encourages teachers to use this movie as a motivational source in class for exploring politics und policies. However, even after reading the present thesis, deepening didactic analysis is important to use „Zootopia" purposefully.
|Lucas ZimmermannORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-479295
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47929
|Potentials of the film "Zootopia" for political education
|Rosemarie Naumann, Ingo JuchlerGND
|Rosemarie Naumann
|Bachelor Thesis
|German
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/10/11
|2020/11/19
|Filmbildung; Medienbildung; Neoliberalismus; Politikdidaktische Potenziale; Politische Bildung; Postfeminismus; Rassismus; Spielfilme im Unterricht; Zoomania
Zootopia; Zootropolis; feature films in class; film education; media literacy; neoliberalism; political didactics potentials; political education; postfeminism; racism
|III, 32
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International