Poverty, migration and mental health
- Poverty and social exclusion are closely related to an increased risk for the deterioration of mental health. In 2018 approximately 19% of the German population were threatened by poverty and the associated social ostracization. Migrant groups in particular often show an increased risk for poverty and are often exposed to multiple socioeconomic stress factors depending on the context of migration, pre-migration and post-migration social factors. Numerous studies have shown that societal exclusion, precarious living conditions and the residential environment negatively affect mental health beyond the effects of pre-migration risk factors. This article provides a review and discussion on the relationship between mental health, poverty and related constructs, such as social cohesion, social capital and social exclusion in general as well as in specific risk groups, such as migrant and refugee populations.
