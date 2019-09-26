Schließen

Poverty, migration and mental health

  • Poverty and social exclusion are closely related to an increased risk for the deterioration of mental health. In 2018 approximately 19% of the German population were threatened by poverty and the associated social ostracization. Migrant groups in particular often show an increased risk for poverty and are often exposed to multiple socioeconomic stress factors depending on the context of migration, pre-migration and post-migration social factors. Numerous studies have shown that societal exclusion, precarious living conditions and the residential environment negatively affect mental health beyond the effects of pre-migration risk factors. This article provides a review and discussion on the relationship between mental health, poverty and related constructs, such as social cohesion, social capital and social exclusion in general as well as in specific risk groups, such as migrant and refugee populations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ulrike KlugeORCiDGND, Michael A. RappORCiDGND, Nassim MehranORCiD, Jinan Abi JumaaORCiD, Marion Christina AichbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00115-019-00790-2
ISSN:0028-2804
ISSN:1433-0407
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31559479
Parent Title (German):Der Nervenarzt : Organ der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Psychiatrie, Psychotherapie und Nervenheilkunde ; Mitteilungsblatt der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Neurologie
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/26
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/11
Tag:Exclusion; Migration; Residential environment; Social capital; Social cohesion
Volume:90
Issue:11
Pagenumber:6
First Page:1103
Last Page:1108
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo