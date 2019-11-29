Schließen

Plasticity in metabolism underpins local responses to nitrogen in Arabidopsis thaliana populations

  • Nitrogen (N) is central for plant growth, and metabolic plasticity can provide a strategy to respond to changing N availability. We showed that two local A. thaliana populations exhibited differential plasticity in the compounds of photorespiratory and starch degradation pathways in response to three N conditions. Association of metabolite levels with growth-related and fitness traits indicated that controlled plasticity in these pathways could contribute to local adaptation and play a role in plant evolution.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Prashant K. Pandey, Jing Yu, Nooshin OmranianORCiDGND, Saleh AlseekhORCiDGND, Neha VaidORCiD, Alisdair R. FernieORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Roosa A. E. LaitinenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/pld3.186
ISSN:2475-4455
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31799492
Parent Title (English):Plant Direct
Publisher:John Wiley & sonst LTD
Place of publication:Chichester
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/29
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/11
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; natural variation; nitrogen availability; photorespiration; plasticity
Volume:3
Issue:11
Pagenumber:6
Funder:DFG priority programme 1819German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 3735/1-1, LA 1472/4-1]; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; Horizon 2020 Teaming project PlantaSyst (EU)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo