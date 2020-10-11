Schließen

Locus of control and internal migration

  • We model migration across domestic labor markets (internal migration) as the outcome of a job search process in which job seekers form subjective beliefs about the return search effort that are related to their locus of control. Job seekers with an internal locus of control are predicted to search across larger geographic areas and migrate more frequently as a result. We empirically test the relationship between locus of control and the propensity to migrate using data from the German Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP). We find that not only do individuals with an internal locus of control express more willingness to migrate, they do in fact also migrate more often.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Deborah A. Cobb-ClarkORCiDGND, Juliane HenneckeORCiDGND, Arne UhlendorffORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.regsciurbeco.2019.103468
ISSN:0166-0462
ISSN:1879-2308
Parent Title (English):Regional science and urban economics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/11
Tag:Internal migration; Job search; Locus of control; Mobility
Volume:79
Pagenumber:19
Funder:University of MelbourneUniversity of Melbourne; Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council [DP110103456, CE140100027]; [ANR-11-IDEX-0003/Labex Ecodec/ANR-11-LABX-0047]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo