Schließen

Axial anatomy of the leaf midrib provides new insights into the hydraulic architecture and cavitation patterns of Acer pseudoplatanus leaves

  • The structure of leaf veins is typically described by a hierarchical scheme (e.g. midrib, 1(st) order, 2nd order), which is used to predict variation in conduit diameter from one order to another whilst overlooking possible variation within the same order. We examined whether xylem conduit diameter changes within the same vein order, with resulting consequences for resistance to embolism. We measured the hydraulic diameter (D-h), and number of vessels (V-N) along the midrib and petioles of leaves of Acer pseudoplatanus, and estimated the leaf area supplied (A(leaf-sup)) at different points of the midrib and how variation in anatomical traits affected embolism resistance. We found that D-h scales with distance from the midrib tip (path length, L) with a power of 0.42, and that V-N scales with A(leaf-sup) with a power of 0.66. Total conductive area scales isometrically with A(leaf-sup). Embolism events along the midrib occurred first in the basipetal part and then at the leaf tip where vessels are narrower. The distance from the midribThe structure of leaf veins is typically described by a hierarchical scheme (e.g. midrib, 1(st) order, 2nd order), which is used to predict variation in conduit diameter from one order to another whilst overlooking possible variation within the same order. We examined whether xylem conduit diameter changes within the same vein order, with resulting consequences for resistance to embolism. We measured the hydraulic diameter (D-h), and number of vessels (V-N) along the midrib and petioles of leaves of Acer pseudoplatanus, and estimated the leaf area supplied (A(leaf-sup)) at different points of the midrib and how variation in anatomical traits affected embolism resistance. We found that D-h scales with distance from the midrib tip (path length, L) with a power of 0.42, and that V-N scales with A(leaf-sup) with a power of 0.66. Total conductive area scales isometrically with A(leaf-sup). Embolism events along the midrib occurred first in the basipetal part and then at the leaf tip where vessels are narrower. The distance from the midrib tip is a good predictor of the variation in vessel diameter along the 1st order veins in A. pseudoplatanus leaves and this anatomical pattern seems to have an effect on hydraulic integrity since wider vessels at the leaf base embolize first.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Silvia LechthalerORCiD, Pierluigi ColangeliORCiDGND, Moira Gazzabin, Tommaso AnfodilloORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/erz347
ISSN:0022-0957
ISSN:1460-2431
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31365742
Parent Title (English):Journal of experimental botany
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/11
Tag:Acer pseudoplatanus; Leaf cavitation; leaf hydraulic architecture; leaf midrib; sycamore maple; total conductive area; vessel diameter; vessel number
Volume:70
Issue:21
Pagenumber:7
First Page:6195
Last Page:6201
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo