Fully experiment-based evaluation of few digital volume correlation techniques

  • Digital Volume Correlation (DVC) is a powerful set of techniques used to compute the local shifts of 3D images obtained, for instance, in tomographic experiments. It is utilized to analyze the geometric changes of the investigated object as well as to correct the corresponding image misalignments for further analysis. It can therefore be used to evaluate the local density changes of the same regions of the inspected specimens, which might be shifted between measurements. In recent years, various approaches and corresponding pieces of software were introduced. Accuracies for the computed shift vectors of up to about 1 parts per thousand of a single voxel size have been reported. These results, however, were based either on synthetic datasets or on an unrealistic setup. In this work, we propose two simple methods to evaluate the accuracy of DVC-techniques using more realistic input data and apply them to several DVC programs. We test these methods on three materials (tuff, sandstone, and concrete) that show different contrast andDigital Volume Correlation (DVC) is a powerful set of techniques used to compute the local shifts of 3D images obtained, for instance, in tomographic experiments. It is utilized to analyze the geometric changes of the investigated object as well as to correct the corresponding image misalignments for further analysis. It can therefore be used to evaluate the local density changes of the same regions of the inspected specimens, which might be shifted between measurements. In recent years, various approaches and corresponding pieces of software were introduced. Accuracies for the computed shift vectors of up to about 1 parts per thousand of a single voxel size have been reported. These results, however, were based either on synthetic datasets or on an unrealistic setup. In this work, we propose two simple methods to evaluate the accuracy of DVC-techniques using more realistic input data and apply them to several DVC programs. We test these methods on three materials (tuff, sandstone, and concrete) that show different contrast and structural features. Published under license by AIP Publishing.show moreshow less

Author:Bartosz PowierzaORCiD, Christian GollwitzerORCiDGND, Dagmar Wolgast, Andreas StaudeORCiD, Giovanni Bruno
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5099572
ISSN:0034-6748
ISSN:1089-7623
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31779430
Parent Title (English):Review of scientific instruments : a monthly journal devoted to scientific instruments, apparatus, and techniques
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/11
Volume:90
Issue:11
Pagenumber:10
Funder:Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany [ZF4044201GR5]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

