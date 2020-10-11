Fully experiment-based evaluation of few digital volume correlation techniques

Digital Volume Correlation (DVC) is a powerful set of techniques used to compute the local shifts of 3D images obtained, for instance, in tomographic experiments. It is utilized to analyze the geometric changes of the investigated object as well as to correct the corresponding image misalignments for further analysis. It can therefore be used to evaluate the local density changes of the same regions of the inspected specimens, which might be shifted between measurements. In recent years, various approaches and corresponding pieces of software were introduced. Accuracies for the computed shift vectors of up to about 1 parts per thousand of a single voxel size have been reported. These results, however, were based either on synthetic datasets or on an unrealistic setup. In this work, we propose two simple methods to evaluate the accuracy of DVC-techniques using more realistic input data and apply them to several DVC programs. We test these methods on three materials (tuff, sandstone, and concrete) that show different contrast and

Digital Volume Correlation (DVC) is a powerful set of techniques used to compute the local shifts of 3D images obtained, for instance, in tomographic experiments. It is utilized to analyze the geometric changes of the investigated object as well as to correct the corresponding image misalignments for further analysis. It can therefore be used to evaluate the local density changes of the same regions of the inspected specimens, which might be shifted between measurements. In recent years, various approaches and corresponding pieces of software were introduced. Accuracies for the computed shift vectors of up to about 1 parts per thousand of a single voxel size have been reported. These results, however, were based either on synthetic datasets or on an unrealistic setup. In this work, we propose two simple methods to evaluate the accuracy of DVC-techniques using more realistic input data and apply them to several DVC programs. We test these methods on three materials (tuff, sandstone, and concrete) that show different contrast and structural features. Published under license by AIP Publishing.

