Domain-specific physical activity patterns and cardiorespiratory fitness among adults in Germany

Background Studies show that occupational physical activity (OPA) has less health-enhancing effects than leisure-time physical activity (LTPA). The spare data available suggests that OPA rarely includes aerobic PAs with little or no enhancing effects on cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) as a possible explanation. This study aims to investigate the associations between patterns of OPA and LTPA and CRF among adults in Germany. Methods 1,204 men and 1,303 women (18-64 years), who participated in the German Health Interview and Examination Survey 2008-2011, completed a standardized sub-maximal cycle ergometer test to estimate maximal oxygen consumption (VO2max). Job positions were coded according to the level of physical effort to construct an occupational PA index and categorized as low vs. high OPA. LTPA was assessed via questionnaires and dichotomized in no vs. any LTPA participation. A combined LTPA/OPA variable was used (high OPA/ LTPA, low OPA/LTPA, high OPA/no LTPA, low OPA/no LTPA). Information on potential confounders was obtained

Background Studies show that occupational physical activity (OPA) has less health-enhancing effects than leisure-time physical activity (LTPA). The spare data available suggests that OPA rarely includes aerobic PAs with little or no enhancing effects on cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) as a possible explanation. This study aims to investigate the associations between patterns of OPA and LTPA and CRF among adults in Germany. Methods 1,204 men and 1,303 women (18-64 years), who participated in the German Health Interview and Examination Survey 2008-2011, completed a standardized sub-maximal cycle ergometer test to estimate maximal oxygen consumption (VO2max). Job positions were coded according to the level of physical effort to construct an occupational PA index and categorized as low vs. high OPA. LTPA was assessed via questionnaires and dichotomized in no vs. any LTPA participation. A combined LTPA/OPA variable was used (high OPA/ LTPA, low OPA/LTPA, high OPA/no LTPA, low OPA/no LTPA). Information on potential confounders was obtained via questionnaires (e.g., smoking and education) or physical measurements (e.g., waist circumference). Multi-variable logistic regression was used to analyze associations between OPA/LTPA patterns and VO2max. Results Preliminary analyses showed that less-active men were more likely to have a low VO2max with odds ratios (ORs) of 0.80 for low OPA/LTPA, 1.84 for high OPA/no LTPA and 3.46 for low OPA/no LTPA compared to high OPA/LTPA. The corresponding ORs for women were 1.11 for low OPA/LTPA, 3.99 for high OPA/no LTPA and 2.44 for low OPA/no LTPA, indicating the highest likelihood of low fitness for women working in physically demanding jobs and not engaging in LTPA. Conclusions Findings confirm a strong association between LTPA and CRF and suggest an interaction between OPA and LTPA patterns on CRF within the workforce in Germany. Women without LTPA are at high risk of having a low CRF, especially if they work in physically demanding jobs. Key messages Women not practicing leisure-time physical activity are at risk of having a low cardiorespiratory fitness, especially if they work in physically demanding jobs. Different impact of domains of physical activity should be considered when planning interventions to enhance fitness among the adult population.

…