Storm Time Depletions of Multi-MeV Radiation Belt Electrons Observed at Different Pitch Angles

  • During geomagnetic storms, the rapid depletion of the high-energy (several MeV) outer radiation belt electrons is the result of loss to the interplanetary medium through the magnetopause, outward radial diffusion, and loss to the atmosphere due to wave-particle interactions. We have performed a statistical study of 110 storms using pitch angle resolved electron flux measurements from the Van Allen Probes mission and found that inside of the radiation belt (L* = 3 - 5) the number of storms that result in depletion of electrons with equatorial pitch angle alpha(eq) = 30 degrees is higher than number of storms that result in depletion of electrons with equatorial pitch angle alpha(eq) = 75 degrees. We conclude that this result is consistent with electron scattering by whistler and electromagnetic ion cyclotron waves. At the outer edge of the radiation belt (L* >= 5.2) the number of storms that result in depletion is also large (similar to 40-50%), emphasizing the significance of the magnetopause shadowing effect and outward radialDuring geomagnetic storms, the rapid depletion of the high-energy (several MeV) outer radiation belt electrons is the result of loss to the interplanetary medium through the magnetopause, outward radial diffusion, and loss to the atmosphere due to wave-particle interactions. We have performed a statistical study of 110 storms using pitch angle resolved electron flux measurements from the Van Allen Probes mission and found that inside of the radiation belt (L* = 3 - 5) the number of storms that result in depletion of electrons with equatorial pitch angle alpha(eq) = 30 degrees is higher than number of storms that result in depletion of electrons with equatorial pitch angle alpha(eq) = 75 degrees. We conclude that this result is consistent with electron scattering by whistler and electromagnetic ion cyclotron waves. At the outer edge of the radiation belt (L* >= 5.2) the number of storms that result in depletion is also large (similar to 40-50%), emphasizing the significance of the magnetopause shadowing effect and outward radial transport.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Alexander Y. DrozdovORCiD, Nikita AseevORCiD, Frederic EffenbergerORCiDGND, Drew L. TurnerORCiD, Anthony SaikinORCiD, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2019JA027332
ISSN:2169-9380
ISSN:2169-9402
Parent Title (English):Journal of geophysical research : Space physics
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/07
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/11
Volume:124
Issue:11
Pagenumber:11
First Page:8943
Last Page:8953
Funder:NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [80NSSC18K0663, NNX16AF91G]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

