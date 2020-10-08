Schließen

Catastrophic Spectacle. The Debacle of the Sublime in Émile Zola’s Rougon-Macquart

  • "The wood-engraving with the caption “The first sight of Paris”, published in Cassell’s History of the War between France and Germany 1870–1871 (1873), does not depict a spectacular catastrophe. As its title already indicates, it rather illustrates a constellation of sight. What there is to see is not so much a spectacular vista but the fact that one sees – and the way how this works. I would therefore like to use the wood-engraving to analyse the basic setting that is formative for every constellation of ‘spectacle’. This prepares for the second step, which brings in the notion of catastrophe: I will argue that the spectacle of catastrophe which has gained prominence especially in the nineteenth century is not merely a phenomenon of representing catastrophe, but involves the constellation of spectacle as such. Spectacular catastrophes perform and derive their force from a catastrophe of spectacle – this is what the following will elaborate on. ..."

Metadaten
Author:Johannes UngelenkORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-95808-173-4
Parent Title (German):Catastrophe & Spectacle: Variations of a Conceptual Relation from the 17th to the 21st Century
Publisher:Neofelis
Place of publication:Berlin
Editor:Jörg Dünne, Gesine Hindemith, David Kasper
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/10/08
Tag:Blumenberg; Zola; absence of distance; shipwreck
First Page:92
Last Page:101
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 84 Französische und verwandte Literaturen / 840 Literaturen romanischer Sprachen; Französische Literatur

