Side Effects of Labor Market Policies

  • Labor market policy tools such as training and sanctions are commonly used to help bring workers back to work. By analogy to medical treatments, the individual exposure to these tools may have side effects. We study effects on health using individual-level population registers on labor market events outcomes, drug prescriptions and sickness absence, comparing outcomes before and after exposure to training and sanctions. We find that training improves cardiovascular and mental health and lowers sickness absence. The results suggest that this is not due to improved employment prospects but rather to instantaneous features of participation such as, perhaps, the adoption of a more rigorous daily routine. Unemployment benefits sanctions cause a short-run deterioration of mental health, possibly due higher stress levels, but this tapers out quickly.

Author:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Robert MahlstedtORCiDGND, Gerard J. van den BergGND, Johan Vikström
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-478839
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47883
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent Title (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Series (Serial Number):CEPA Discussion Papers (22)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/10/08
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/10/08
Tag:cardiovascular disease; depression; drugs; health; mental health; prescriptions; sanctions; sickness; training; unemployment
Issue:22
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL Classification:H Public Economics / H5 National Government Expenditures and Related Policies / H51 Government Expenditures and Health
I Health, Education, and Welfare / I1 Health / I12 Health Production
I Health, Education, and Welfare / I1 Health / I18 Government Policy; Regulation; Public Health
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J6 Mobility, Unemployment, and Vacancies / J68 Public Policy
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

