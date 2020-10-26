The high-redshift voyage of Lyman alpha and Lyman continuum emission as told by MUSE

Most of the matter in the universe consists of hydrogen. The hydrogen in the intergalactic medium (IGM), the matter between the galaxies, underwent a change of its ionisation state at the epoch of reionisation, at a redshift roughly between 6>z>10, or ~10^8 years after the Big Bang. At this time, the mostly neutral hydrogen in the IGM was ionised but the source of the responsible hydrogen ionising emission remains unclear. In this thesis I discuss the most likely candidates for the emission of this ionising radiation, which are a type of galaxy called Lyman alpha emitters (LAEs). As implied by their name, they emit Lyman alpha radiation, produced after a hydrogen atom has been ionised and recombines with a free electron. The ionising radiation itself (also called Lyman continuum emission) which is needed for this process inside the LAEs could also be responsible for ionising the IGM around those galaxies at the epoch of reionisation, given that enough Lyman continuum escapes. Through this mechanism, Lyman alpha and Lyman continuum

Most of the matter in the universe consists of hydrogen. The hydrogen in the intergalactic medium (IGM), the matter between the galaxies, underwent a change of its ionisation state at the epoch of reionisation, at a redshift roughly between 6>z>10, or ~10^8 years after the Big Bang. At this time, the mostly neutral hydrogen in the IGM was ionised but the source of the responsible hydrogen ionising emission remains unclear. In this thesis I discuss the most likely candidates for the emission of this ionising radiation, which are a type of galaxy called Lyman alpha emitters (LAEs). As implied by their name, they emit Lyman alpha radiation, produced after a hydrogen atom has been ionised and recombines with a free electron. The ionising radiation itself (also called Lyman continuum emission) which is needed for this process inside the LAEs could also be responsible for ionising the IGM around those galaxies at the epoch of reionisation, given that enough Lyman continuum escapes. Through this mechanism, Lyman alpha and Lyman continuum radiation are closely linked and are both studied to better understand the properties of high redshift galaxies and the reionisation state of the universe. Before I can analyse their Lyman alpha emission lines and the escape of Lyman continuum emission from them, the first step is the detection and correct classification of LAEs in integral field spectroscopic data, specifically taken with the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE). After detecting emission line objects in the MUSE data, the task of classifying them and determining their redshift is performed with the graphical user interface QtClassify, which I developed during the work on this thesis. It uses the strength of the combination of spectroscopic and photometric information that integral field spectroscopy offers to enable the user to quickly identify the nature of the detected emission lines. The reliable classification of LAEs and determination of their redshifts is a crucial first step towards an analysis of their properties. Through radiative transfer processes, the properties of the neutral hydrogen clouds in and around LAEs are imprinted on the shape of the Lyman alpha line. Thus after identifying the LAEs in the MUSE data, I analyse the properties of the Lyman alpha emission line, such as the equivalent width (EW) distribution, the asymmetry and width of the line as well as the double peak fraction. I challenge the common method of displaying EW distributions as histograms without taking the limits of the survey into account and construct a more independent EW distribution function that better reflects the properties of the underlying population of galaxies. I illustrate this by comparing the fraction of high EW objects between the two surveys MUSE-Wide and MUSE-Deep, both consisting of MUSE pointings (each with the size of one square arcminute) of different depths. In the 60 MUSE-Wide fields of one hour exposure time I find a fraction of objects with extreme EWs above EW_0>240A of ~20%, while in the MUSE-Deep fields (9 fields with an exposure time of 10 hours and one with an exposure time of 31 hours) I find a fraction of only ~1%, which is due to the differences in the limiting line flux of the surveys. The highest EW I measure is EW_0 = 600.63 +- 110A, which hints at an unusual underlying stellar population, possibly with a very low metallicity. With the knowledge of the redshifts and positions of the LAEs detected in the MUSE-Wide survey, I also look for Lyman continuum emission coming from these galaxies and analyse the connection between Lyman continuum emission and Lyman alpha emission. I use ancillary Hubble Space Telescope (HST) broadband photometry in the bands that contain the Lyman continuum and find six Lyman continuum leaker candidates. To test whether the Lyman continuum emission of LAEs is coming only from those individual objects or the whole population, I select LAEs that are most promising for the detection of Lyman continuum emission, based on their rest-frame UV continuum and Lyman alpha line shape properties. After this selection, I stack the broadband data of the resulting sample and detect a signal in Lyman continuum with a significance of S/N = 5.5, pointing towards a Lyman continuum escape fraction of ~80%. If the signal is reliable, it strongly favours LAEs as the providers of the hydrogen ionising emission at the epoch of reionisation and beyond.

