The high-redshift voyage of Lyman alpha and Lyman continuum emission as told by MUSE
Die Reise der Lyman alpha- und Lyman Kontinuumsemission bei hoher Rotverschiebung erzählt von MUSE
- Most of the matter in the universe consists of hydrogen. The hydrogen in the intergalactic medium (IGM), the matter between the galaxies, underwent a change of its ionisation state at the epoch of reionisation, at a redshift roughly between 6>z>10, or ~10^8 years after the Big Bang. At this time, the mostly neutral hydrogen in the IGM was ionised but the source of the responsible hydrogen ionising emission remains unclear. In this thesis I discuss the most likely candidates for the emission of this ionising radiation, which are a type of galaxy called Lyman alpha emitters (LAEs). As implied by their name, they emit Lyman alpha radiation, produced after a hydrogen atom has been ionised and recombines with a free electron. The ionising radiation itself (also called Lyman continuum emission) which is needed for this process inside the LAEs could also be responsible for ionising the IGM around those galaxies at the epoch of reionisation, given that enough Lyman continuum escapes. Through this mechanism, Lyman alpha and Lyman continuumMost of the matter in the universe consists of hydrogen. The hydrogen in the intergalactic medium (IGM), the matter between the galaxies, underwent a change of its ionisation state at the epoch of reionisation, at a redshift roughly between 6>z>10, or ~10^8 years after the Big Bang. At this time, the mostly neutral hydrogen in the IGM was ionised but the source of the responsible hydrogen ionising emission remains unclear. In this thesis I discuss the most likely candidates for the emission of this ionising radiation, which are a type of galaxy called Lyman alpha emitters (LAEs). As implied by their name, they emit Lyman alpha radiation, produced after a hydrogen atom has been ionised and recombines with a free electron. The ionising radiation itself (also called Lyman continuum emission) which is needed for this process inside the LAEs could also be responsible for ionising the IGM around those galaxies at the epoch of reionisation, given that enough Lyman continuum escapes. Through this mechanism, Lyman alpha and Lyman continuum radiation are closely linked and are both studied to better understand the properties of high redshift galaxies and the reionisation state of the universe. Before I can analyse their Lyman alpha emission lines and the escape of Lyman continuum emission from them, the first step is the detection and correct classification of LAEs in integral field spectroscopic data, specifically taken with the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE). After detecting emission line objects in the MUSE data, the task of classifying them and determining their redshift is performed with the graphical user interface QtClassify, which I developed during the work on this thesis. It uses the strength of the combination of spectroscopic and photometric information that integral field spectroscopy offers to enable the user to quickly identify the nature of the detected emission lines. The reliable classification of LAEs and determination of their redshifts is a crucial first step towards an analysis of their properties. Through radiative transfer processes, the properties of the neutral hydrogen clouds in and around LAEs are imprinted on the shape of the Lyman alpha line. Thus after identifying the LAEs in the MUSE data, I analyse the properties of the Lyman alpha emission line, such as the equivalent width (EW) distribution, the asymmetry and width of the line as well as the double peak fraction. I challenge the common method of displaying EW distributions as histograms without taking the limits of the survey into account and construct a more independent EW distribution function that better reflects the properties of the underlying population of galaxies. I illustrate this by comparing the fraction of high EW objects between the two surveys MUSE-Wide and MUSE-Deep, both consisting of MUSE pointings (each with the size of one square arcminute) of different depths. In the 60 MUSE-Wide fields of one hour exposure time I find a fraction of objects with extreme EWs above EW_0>240A of ~20%, while in the MUSE-Deep fields (9 fields with an exposure time of 10 hours and one with an exposure time of 31 hours) I find a fraction of only ~1%, which is due to the differences in the limiting line flux of the surveys. The highest EW I measure is EW_0 = 600.63 +- 110A, which hints at an unusual underlying stellar population, possibly with a very low metallicity. With the knowledge of the redshifts and positions of the LAEs detected in the MUSE-Wide survey, I also look for Lyman continuum emission coming from these galaxies and analyse the connection between Lyman continuum emission and Lyman alpha emission. I use ancillary Hubble Space Telescope (HST) broadband photometry in the bands that contain the Lyman continuum and find six Lyman continuum leaker candidates. To test whether the Lyman continuum emission of LAEs is coming only from those individual objects or the whole population, I select LAEs that are most promising for the detection of Lyman continuum emission, based on their rest-frame UV continuum and Lyman alpha line shape properties. After this selection, I stack the broadband data of the resulting sample and detect a signal in Lyman continuum with a significance of S/N = 5.5, pointing towards a Lyman continuum escape fraction of ~80%. If the signal is reliable, it strongly favours LAEs as the providers of the hydrogen ionising emission at the epoch of reionisation and beyond.…
- Die Materie zwischen den Galaxien im Universum, das sogenannte intergalaktische Medium, besteht zum größten Teil aus Wasserstoff, welcher sich zusammensetzt aus einem Proton und einem Elektron. Etwa ~10^8 Jahre nach dem Urknall änderte sich der Ionisationszustand des Wasserstoffs im intergalaktischen Medium. Durch Strahlung wurden Proton und Elektronen getrennt, der Wasserstoff wurde ionisiert. Die Strahlung mit der nötigen Energie um Wasserstoff zu ionisieren nennt man Lyman Kontinuum Strahlung. Woher diese stammt ist bis heute eine offene Frage. In der vorliegenden Arbeit diskutiere ich die wahrscheinlichsten Kandidaten für die Emission dieser ionisierenden Strahlung: die Lyman alpha Emitter (LAE), eine Gruppe von Galaxien die man im frühen Universum antrifft. Hat nämlich ein Lyman Kontinuum Photon ein Wasserstoffatom ionisiert, kommt es häufig vor, dass sich Proton und Elektron wieder zu einem neutralen Wasserstoffatom verbinden. Bei diesem Prozess wird dann ein Lyman alpha Photon freigesetzt, was den LAE ihren Namen gibt. Da wirDie Materie zwischen den Galaxien im Universum, das sogenannte intergalaktische Medium, besteht zum größten Teil aus Wasserstoff, welcher sich zusammensetzt aus einem Proton und einem Elektron. Etwa ~10^8 Jahre nach dem Urknall änderte sich der Ionisationszustand des Wasserstoffs im intergalaktischen Medium. Durch Strahlung wurden Proton und Elektronen getrennt, der Wasserstoff wurde ionisiert. Die Strahlung mit der nötigen Energie um Wasserstoff zu ionisieren nennt man Lyman Kontinuum Strahlung. Woher diese stammt ist bis heute eine offene Frage. In der vorliegenden Arbeit diskutiere ich die wahrscheinlichsten Kandidaten für die Emission dieser ionisierenden Strahlung: die Lyman alpha Emitter (LAE), eine Gruppe von Galaxien die man im frühen Universum antrifft. Hat nämlich ein Lyman Kontinuum Photon ein Wasserstoffatom ionisiert, kommt es häufig vor, dass sich Proton und Elektron wieder zu einem neutralen Wasserstoffatom verbinden. Bei diesem Prozess wird dann ein Lyman alpha Photon freigesetzt, was den LAE ihren Namen gibt. Da wir in den Spektren dieser Galaxien die Lyman alpha Photonen beobachten können, deren Voraussetzung die Existenz von Lyman Kontinuum Emission in der Galaxie ist, liegt es nahe anzunehmen, dass die Lyman Kontinuum Emission auch in das intergalaktische Medium vordringen kann um den Wasserstoff dort ebenfalls zu ionisieren. Durch diesen Mechanismus sind Lyman alpha und Lyman-Kontinuumsstrahlung eng miteinander verbunden und werden in dieser Arbeit beide untersucht, um die Eigenschaften von Galaxien im frühen Universum und den Zustand des Wasserstoffs im intergalaktischen Medium besser zu verstehen. Der erste Schritt ist jedoch die Detektion und korrekte Klassifizierung von LAE. Dafür benutze ich Daten des Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE), ein Instrument mit dem Beobachtungen möglich sind, die zwei räumliche Dimensionen mit einer spektralen Dimension verbinden. Somit ist in jedem Pixel der Daten ein Spektrum zur Verfügung, in dem nach Emissionslinien gesucht werden kann. Nach der Detektion von Emissionslinien in den MUSE-Daten wird die Aufgabe der Klassifizierung von der grafischen Benutzeroberfläche QtClassify unterstützt, die ich in dieser Arbeit entwickelt habe. Sie bietet dem Benutzer eine schnelle und übersichtliche Identifizierung der gefundenen Emissionslinien, was einen entscheidenden ersten Schritt zur Analyse der Eigenschaften der LAE darstellt. Da Lyman alpha Photonen in neutralem Wasserstoff, der im Inneren von Galaxien in Gaswolken vorkommt, gestreut wird, verändert sich die Form der Lyman alpha Emissionslinie im Spektrum. Nachdem also die LAE mit Hilfe von QtClassify identifiziert werden konnten, analysiere ich die Lyman alpha Linie hinsichtlich ihrer Breite, ihrer Symmetrie und ihrer Stärke und suche nach Doppellinien, die Hinweise auf die Kinematik der Wasserstoff Gaswolken geben. Besonders wichtig dabei ist die Stärke der Linie im Vergleich zum restlichen Spektrum, die sogenannte Äquivalentbreite. Dabei zeige ich, dass die übliche Methode die Verteilung der Äquivalentbreiten als Histogramme darzustellen ohne die Detektionsgrenzen der Beobachtungen miteinzubeziehen keine Aussage über die Eigenschaften der LAE, sondern lediglich über die Grenzen der Beobachtungen treffen. Daher konstruiere ich eine unabhängigere Verteilungsfunktion, die diese Grenzen mit einbezieht. Ich verdeutliche dies durch einen Vergleich des Anteils von Objekten mit hoher Äquivalentbreite in zwei verschiedenen Datensätzen, die auf Beobachtungen mit unterschiedlicher Belichtungszeit beruhen. Dabei finde ich in dem Datensatz mit der kürzeren Belichtungszeit einen Anteil von ~20% an Objekten mit hohen Äquivalentbreiten (über >240A) und nur ~1% im Datensatz mit der zehnfach längeren Belichtungszeit obwohl die Eigenschaften der LAE gleich sind. Zudem finde ich eine Galaxie mit einer Äquivalentbreite der Lyman alpha Linie von 600 +- 110A, was auf eine ungewöhnliche Sternpopulation hindeutet. Als letzten Schritt suche ich in den klassifizierten LAE nach Lyman Kontinuum, was für die Ionisierung des Wasserstoffs im intergalaktischen Medium verantwortlich ist, und untersuche den Zusammenhang zwischen der Lyman alpha und der Lyman Kontinuumsstrahlung. Um das Lyman Kontinuum detektieren zu können benutze ich Daten des Hubble-Weltraumteleskops (HST) und finde sechs Lyman Kontinuum Kandidaten unter den LAE. Um zu testen ob die Lyman Kontinuumsstrahlung lediglich von diesen Objekten ausgeht oder auch im der Gesamtheit der LAE zu finden ist, addiere ich die Daten des HST und finde ein Signal, was darauf hindeutet, dass ~80% der Lyman Kontinuumsstrahlung aus den Galaxien entkommen und in das intergalaktische Medium vordringen kann. Wenn das gefundene Signal zuverlässig ist deutet es darauf hin, dass in der Tat LAE für die Ionisierung des Wasserstoffs im Universum verantwortlich sein könnten.…
|Author:
|Josephine Victoria KeruttORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-478816
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47881
|Referee:
|Lutz WisotzkiORCiDGND, Philipp RichterGND, Dawn ErbORCiD
|Advisor:
|Lutz Wisotzki, Philipp Richter
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/09/25
|Release Date:
|2020/10/26
|Tag:
|Astronomie; Emissionslinienklassifikation; LAEs; Lyman Kontinuum; Lyman alpha; QtClassify; Reionisierung; VLT/MUSE
LAEs; Lyman alpha; Lyman continuum; QtClassify; VLT/MUSE; astronomy; emission line classification; reionization
|Pagenumber:
|152
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Extern / Extern
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|MSC Classification:
|85-XX ASTRONOMY AND ASTROPHYSICS (For celestial mechanics, see 70F15)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht