Metadaten
|Author:
|Cornelia KlettkeORCiDGND
|Parent Title (Italian):
|Tra Adriatico e Ionio. L’immaginario letterario del viaggio. Atti del primo Convegno Internazionale di Studi promosso nell’ambito delle attivita del Progetto Interreg Polysemi (Bari, 24-25 giugno 2019)
|Parent Title (English):
|Between the Adriatic and the Ionian Seas. The literary imagination of journey. Proceedings of the 1st International Study Conference promoted as part of the Interreg Polysemi Project activities (Bari, 24-25 June 2019)
|Subtitle (Italian):
|il mito Venezia
|Publisher:
|Cacucci
|Place of publication:
|Bari
|Editor:
|Giulia Dell’Aquila
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|Italian
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/12/08
|First Page:
|173
|Last Page:
|192
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 45 Italienisch, Rumänisch, Rätoromanisch / 450 Italienisch, Rumänisch, Rätoromanisch