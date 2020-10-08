Schließen

Pirandello e Storm: potere e impotenza dell’arte ne I giganti della montagna e Pole Poppenspäler

Metadaten
Author:Cornelia KlettkeORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-78997-434-8
Parent Title (Italien):Pirandello tra memoria, rappresentazione e immagine : Atti del Convegno di Vienna del novembre 2017
Publisher:Peter Lang
Place of publication:Frankfurt a. M.
Editor:Domenica Elisa Cicala, Fausto De Michele
Document Type:Article
Language:Italien
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/10/08
First Page:177
Last Page:198
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 45 Italienisch, Rumänisch, Rätoromanisch / 450 Italienisch, Rumänisch, Rätoromanisch

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo