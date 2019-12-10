Schließen

Twisted States in a System of Nonlinearly Coupled Phase Oscillators

  • We study the dynamics of the ring of identical phase oscillators with nonlinear nonlocal coupling. Using the Ott - Antonsen approach, the problem is formulated as a system of partial derivative equations for the local complex order parameter. In this framework, we investigate the existence and stability of twisted states. Both fully coherent and partially coherent stable twisted states were found (the latter ones for the first time for identical oscillators). We show that twisted states can be stable starting from a certain critical value of the medium length, or on a length segment. The analytical results are confirmed with direct numerical simulations in finite ensembles.

Author:Dmitry BolotovORCiD, Maxim BolotovORCiD, Lev SmirnovORCiD, Grigory OsipovORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1134/S1560354719060091
ISSN:1560-3547
ISSN:1468-4845
Parent Title (English):Regular and chaotic dynamics : international scientific journal
Publisher:Pleiades publishing inc
Place of publication:Moscow
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/10
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Tag:Ott - Antonsen reduction; nonlocal coupling; phase oscillators; stability analysis; twisted state
Volume:24
Issue:6
Pagenumber:8
First Page:717
Last Page:724
Funder:RFBRRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [19-52-12053]; RSFRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [19-1200367]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

