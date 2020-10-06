Schließen

Convergence of positive operator semigroups

  • We present new conditions for semigroups of positive operators to converge strongly as time tends to infinity. Our proofs are based on a novel approach combining the well-known splitting theorem by Jacobs, de Leeuw, and Glicksberg with a purely algebraic result about positive group representations. Thus, we obtain convergence theorems not only for one-parameter semigroups but also for a much larger class of semigroup representations. Our results allow for a unified treatment of various theorems from the literature that, under technical assumptions, a bounded positive C-0-semigroup containing or dominating a kernel operator converges strongly as t ->infinity. We gain new insights into the structure theoretical background of those theorems and generalize them in several respects; especially we drop any kind of continuity or regularity assumption with respect to the time parameter.

Metadaten
Author:Moritz GerlachGND, Jochen GlückORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1090/tran/7836
ISSN:0002-9947
ISSN:1088-6850
Parent Title (English):Transactions of the American Mathematical Society
Publisher:American Mathematical Soc.
Place of publication:Providence
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Tag:Positive semigroups; asymptotic behavior; kernel operator; semigroup representations
Volume:372
Issue:9
Pagenumber:25
First Page:6603
Last Page:6627
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

