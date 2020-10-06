Convergence of positive operator semigroups
- We present new conditions for semigroups of positive operators to converge strongly as time tends to infinity. Our proofs are based on a novel approach combining the well-known splitting theorem by Jacobs, de Leeuw, and Glicksberg with a purely algebraic result about positive group representations. Thus, we obtain convergence theorems not only for one-parameter semigroups but also for a much larger class of semigroup representations. Our results allow for a unified treatment of various theorems from the literature that, under technical assumptions, a bounded positive C-0-semigroup containing or dominating a kernel operator converges strongly as t ->infinity. We gain new insights into the structure theoretical background of those theorems and generalize them in several respects; especially we drop any kind of continuity or regularity assumption with respect to the time parameter.
|Moritz GerlachGND, Jochen GlückORCiDGND
|Transactions of the American Mathematical Society
|Positive semigroups; asymptotic behavior; kernel operator; semigroup representations
