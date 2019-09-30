Schließen

Frechet differentiable drift dependence of Perron-Frobenius and Koopman operators for non-deterministic dynamics

  • We prove the Fréchet differentiability with respect to the drift of Perron–Frobenius and Koopman operators associated to time-inhomogeneous ordinary stochastic differential equations. This result relies on a similar differentiability result for pathwise expectations of path functionals of the solution of the stochastic differential equation, which we establish using Girsanov's formula. We demonstrate the significance of our result in the context of dynamical systems and operator theory, by proving continuously differentiable drift dependence of the simple eigen- and singular values and the corresponding eigen- and singular functions of the stochastic Perron–Frobenius and Koopman operators.

Author:Peter KoltaiORCiDGND, Han Cheng LieORCiD, Martin Plonka
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6544/ab1f2a
Parent Title (English):Nonlinearity
Date of first Publication:2019/09/30
Tag:Koopman operator; Perron-Frobenius operator; linear response; pathwise expectations; smooth drift dependence; stochastic differential equations; transfer operator
