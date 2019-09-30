Frechet differentiable drift dependence of Perron-Frobenius and Koopman operators for non-deterministic dynamics
- We prove the Fréchet differentiability with respect to the drift of Perron–Frobenius and Koopman operators associated to time-inhomogeneous ordinary stochastic differential equations. This result relies on a similar differentiability result for pathwise expectations of path functionals of the solution of the stochastic differential equation, which we establish using Girsanov's formula. We demonstrate the significance of our result in the context of dynamical systems and operator theory, by proving continuously differentiable drift dependence of the simple eigen- and singular values and the corresponding eigen- and singular functions of the stochastic Perron–Frobenius and Koopman operators.
|Peter KoltaiORCiDGND, Han Cheng LieORCiD, Martin Plonka
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6544/ab1f2a
|0951-7715
|1361-6544
|Nonlinearity
|Koopman operator; Perron-Frobenius operator; linear response; pathwise expectations; smooth drift dependence; stochastic differential equations; transfer operator
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1114]; Einstein Foundation Berlin (Einstein Center ECMath); Freie Universitat Berlin within the Excellence Initiative of the DFG; open topic postdoctoral fellowship of Universitat Potsdam; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1881]
