Lipid droplet-dependent fatty acid metabolism controls the immune suppressive phenotype of tumor-associated macrophages

Funder:

Helmholtz Alliance "Preclinical comprehensive cancer center" of the Helmholtz Society; National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [81630068/31670881, C0805/31600729]; Deutsche KrebshilfeDeutsche Krebshilfe [70112011]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [We5303-3-1]; China Postdoctoral Science FoundationChina Postdoctoral Science Foundation; China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council; "Fellowship for Young International Scientists"-program of the Chinese Academy of Science; German-Israeli Foundation for Scientific Research and DevelopmentGerman-Israeli Foundation for Scientific Research and Development [1295]