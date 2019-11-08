Schließen

Looking for the missing rich: tracing the top tail of the wealth distribution

  • We analyse the top tail of the wealth distribution in France, Germany, and Spain using the first and second waves of the Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS). Since top wealth is likely to be under-represented in household surveys, we integrate big fortunes from rich lists, estimate a Pareto distribution, and impute the missing rich. In addition to the Forbes list, we rely on national rich lists since they represent a broader base of the big fortunes in those countries. As a result, the top 1% wealth share increases notably for the three selected countries after imputing the top wealth. We find that national rich lists can improve the estimation of the Pareto coefficient in particular when the list of national USD billionaires is short.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Stefan BachGND, Andreas ThiemannORCiDGND, Aline ZuccoGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10797-019-09578-1
ISSN:0927-5940
ISSN:1573-6970
Parent Title (English):International Tax and Public Finance
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/08
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Tag:HFCS; Missing rich; Pareto distribution; Wealth distribution
Volume:26
Issue:6
Pagenumber:25
First Page:1234
Last Page:1258
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo