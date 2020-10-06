Schließen

Genome draft of the Arabidopsis relative Pachycladon cheesemanii reveals environment

  BackgroundPachycladon cheesemanii is a close relative of Arabidopsis thaliana and is an allotetraploid perennial herb which is widespread in the South Island of New Zealand. It grows at altitudes of up to 1000m where it is subject to relatively high levels of ultraviolet (UV)-B radiation. To gain first insights into how Pachycladon copes with UV-B stress, we sequenced its genome and compared the UV-B tolerance of two Pachycladon accessions with those of two A. thaliana accessions from different altitudes.ResultsA high-quality draft genome of P. cheesemanii was assembled with a high percentage of conserved single-copy plant orthologs. Synteny analysis with genomes from other species of the Brassicaceae family found a close phylogenetic relationship of P. cheesemanii with Boechera stricta from Brassicaceae lineage I. While UV-B radiation caused a greater growth reduction in the A. thaliana accessions than in the P. cheesemanii accessions, growth was not reduced in one P. cheesemanii accession. The homologues of A. thaliana UV-B radiation response genes were duplicated in P. cheesemanii, and an expression analysis of those genes indicated that the tolerance mechanism in P. cheesemanii appears to differ from that in A. thaliana.ConclusionAlthough the P. cheesemanii genome shows close similarity with that of A. thaliana, it appears to have evolved novel strategies allowing the plant to tolerate relatively high UV-B radiation.

Metadaten
Author:Yanni Dong, Saurabh GuptaORCiDGND, Rixta Sievers, Jason J. WargentORCiD, David Wheeler, Joanna PutterillORCiD, Richard MacknightORCiD, Tsanko GechevORCiDGND, Bernd Müller-RöberORCiDGND, Paul P. DijkwelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12864-019-6084-4
ISSN:1471-2164
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31718535
Parent Title (English):BMC genomics
Publisher:BMC
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Tag:Abiotic stress; Arabidopsis; Genome assembly; Pachycladon; UV-B tolerance
Volume:20
Issue:1
Pagenumber:14
Funder:European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [642901, 739582, 664620]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

