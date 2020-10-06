Schließen

The seven deadly sins of quality management: trade-offs and implications for further research

  • Quality management in higher education is generally discussed with reference to commendable outcomes such as success, best practice, improvement or control. This paper, though, focuses on the problems of organising quality management. It follows the narrative of the seven deadly sins, with each ‘sin’ illustrating an inherent trade-off or paradox in the implementation of internal quality management in teaching and learning in higher education institutions. Identifying the trade-offs behind these sins is essential for a better understanding of quality management as an organisational problem.

Author:Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Florian ReithORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13538322.2019.1683943
ISSN:1353-8322
ISSN:1470-1081
Parent Title (English):Quality in higher education
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Tag:Quality management; governance; higher education; research; teaching; trade-offs
Volume:25
Issue:3
Pagenumber:15
First Page:289
Last Page:303
Funder:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49 01PY13003A/B]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

