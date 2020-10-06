The seven deadly sins of quality management: trade-offs and implications for further research
- Quality management in higher education is generally discussed with reference to commendable outcomes such as success, best practice, improvement or control. This paper, though, focuses on the problems of organising quality management. It follows the narrative of the seven deadly sins, with each ‘sin’ illustrating an inherent trade-off or paradox in the implementation of internal quality management in teaching and learning in higher education institutions. Identifying the trade-offs behind these sins is essential for a better understanding of quality management as an organisational problem.
|Author:
|Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Florian ReithORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/13538322.2019.1683943
|ISSN:
|1353-8322
|ISSN:
|1470-1081
|Parent Title (English):
|Quality in higher education
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publication:
|Abingdon
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/06
|Tag:
|Quality management; governance; higher education; research; teaching; trade-offs
|Volume:
|25
|Issue:
|3
|Pagenumber:
|15
|First Page:
|289
|Last Page:
|303
|Funder:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49 01PY13003A/B]
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access