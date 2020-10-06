Schließen

Measuring Competing Recombination Losses in a Significantly Reduced Langevin System by Steady-State Photoinduced Absorption and Photocurrent Spectroscopy

  • Understanding and disentangling photophysical properties of long-lived photoexcitations in bulk heterojunction (BHJ) solar cells, which contribute mostly to photocurrent, provide essential guidelines to their improvement. However, to construct improved physical models, their rational design relies on reliable measurement techniques for charge recombination. Here, we combine photocurrent and photoinduced absorption spectroscopy (PCPIA) to directly probe the free carrier concentration and investigate loss mechanisms of long-lived excitations in nearly 10% efficient PPDT2FBT/PC70BM BHJ solar cells under steady-state operational conditions. From the PCPIA data obtained under open- circuit and short-circuit conditions, the absorption cross section and the concentration of photoexcitations are obtained. This material system exhibits an exceptionally low bimolecular recombination rate, about 300 times smaller than the diffusion-controlled electron and hole encounter rate. Furthermore, we observe that the fill factor is limited by lossesUnderstanding and disentangling photophysical properties of long-lived photoexcitations in bulk heterojunction (BHJ) solar cells, which contribute mostly to photocurrent, provide essential guidelines to their improvement. However, to construct improved physical models, their rational design relies on reliable measurement techniques for charge recombination. Here, we combine photocurrent and photoinduced absorption spectroscopy (PCPIA) to directly probe the free carrier concentration and investigate loss mechanisms of long-lived excitations in nearly 10% efficient PPDT2FBT/PC70BM BHJ solar cells under steady-state operational conditions. From the PCPIA data obtained under open- circuit and short-circuit conditions, the absorption cross section and the concentration of photoexcitations are obtained. This material system exhibits an exceptionally low bimolecular recombination rate, about 300 times smaller than the diffusion-controlled electron and hole encounter rate. Furthermore, we observe that the fill factor is limited by losses originating from long-lived photoexcitations undergoing dispersive bimolecular recombination.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author: Le Quang PhuongORCiD, Seyed Mehrdad Hosseini, Chang Woo Koh, Han Young WooORCiD, Safa ShoaeeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.9b08901
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Parent Title (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Volume:123
Issue:45
Pagenumber:6
First Page:27417
Last Page:27422
Funder:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (Sofia Kovalevskaja award)Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; National Research Foundation of KoreaNational Research Foundation of Korea [2019R1A6A1A11044070]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo