Recoil-induced dissociation in hard-x-ray photoionization

  • We predict the recoil-induced molecular dissociation in hard-x-ray photoionization. The recoil effect is caused by electronic and photon momentum exchange with the molecule. We show the strong role of relativistic effects for the studied molecular fragmentation. The recoil-induced fragmentation of the molecule is caused by elongation of the bond due to the vibrational recoil effect and because of the centrifugal force caused by the rotational recoil. The calculations of the x-ray photoelectron spectra of the H-2 and NO molecules show that the predicted effects can be observed in high-energy synchrotrons like SOLEIL, SPring-8, PETRA, and XFEL SACLA. The relativistic effect enhances the recoil momentum transfer and makes it strongly sensitive to the direction of ejection of the fast photoelectron with respect to the photon momentum.

Author:Ji-Cai LiuORCiDGND, Vinicius Vaz da CruzORCiD, Sergey PolyutovORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevA.100.053408
ISSN:2469-9926
ISSN:2469-9934
Parent Title (English):Physical review : A, Atomic, molecular, and optical physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Volume:100
Issue:5
Pagenumber:7
Funder:Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council; National Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [11574082, 11974108]; Fundamental Research Funds for the Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities [2018MS050]; Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian FederationMinistry of Education and Science, Russian Federation [3.2662.2017]; ERC-ADG-2014 - Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework, Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
