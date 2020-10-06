Recoil-induced dissociation in hard-x-ray photoionization

Funder:

Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council; National Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [11574082, 11974108]; Fundamental Research Funds for the Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities [2018MS050]; Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian FederationMinistry of Education and Science, Russian Federation [3.2662.2017]; ERC-ADG-2014 - Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework, Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]