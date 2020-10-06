Schließen

Matsuda-Heck Arylation of Glycals for the Stereoselective Synthesis of Aryl C-Glycosides

  • The methoxymethyl-protected glycal L-amicetal, synthesized de novo from L-ethyl lactate through tandem ring-closing metathesis-isomerization sequence, undergoes a highly trans-diastereoselective Heck-type coupling reaction with various arene diazonium salts to furnish 2,3-unsaturated aryl C-glycosides in moderate to excellent yields. The products can be further functionalized, e.g., by hydrogenation, epoxidation, or dihydroxylation to furnish 2,3,6-tridesoxy, 2,3-anhydro-6-desoxy, or 6-desoxy aryl C-glycosides, respectively. The method was applied to the synthesis of an a-configured 6-desoxy-gliflozin derivative.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Fabian OtteORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.9b02410
ISSN:0022-3263
ISSN:1520-6904
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31615205
Parent Title (English):The journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Volume:84
Issue:22
Pagenumber:14
First Page:14816
Last Page:14829
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [Schm1095/6-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo