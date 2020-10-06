Schließen

Morphogenetic control of zebrafish cardiac looping by Bmp signaling

  • Cardiac looping is an essential and highly conserved morphogenetic process that places the different regions of the developing vertebrate heart tube into proximity of their final topographical positions. High-resolution 4D live imaging of mosaically labelled cardiomyocytes reveals distinct cardiomyocyte behaviors that contribute to the deformation of the entire heart tube. Cardiomyocytes acquire a conical cell shape, which is most pronounced at the superior wall of the atrioventricular canal and contributes to S-shaped bending. Torsional deformation close to the outflow tract contributes to a torque-like winding of the entire heart tube between its two poles. Anisotropic growth of cardiomyocytes based on their positions reinforces S-shaping of the heart. During cardiac looping, bone morphogenetic protein pathway signaling is strongest at the future superior wall of the atrioventricular canal. Upon pharmacological or genetic inhibition of bone morphogenetic protein signaling, myocardial cells at the superior wall of theCardiac looping is an essential and highly conserved morphogenetic process that places the different regions of the developing vertebrate heart tube into proximity of their final topographical positions. High-resolution 4D live imaging of mosaically labelled cardiomyocytes reveals distinct cardiomyocyte behaviors that contribute to the deformation of the entire heart tube. Cardiomyocytes acquire a conical cell shape, which is most pronounced at the superior wall of the atrioventricular canal and contributes to S-shaped bending. Torsional deformation close to the outflow tract contributes to a torque-like winding of the entire heart tube between its two poles. Anisotropic growth of cardiomyocytes based on their positions reinforces S-shaping of the heart. During cardiac looping, bone morphogenetic protein pathway signaling is strongest at the future superior wall of the atrioventricular canal. Upon pharmacological or genetic inhibition of bone morphogenetic protein signaling, myocardial cells at the superior wall of the atrioventricular canal maintain cuboidal cell shapes and S-shaped bending is impaired. This description of cellular rearrangements and cardiac looping regulation may also be relevant for understanding the etiology of human congenital heart defects.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Verónica A. LombardoORCiD, Melina HeiseGND, Motahareh MoghtadaeiORCiD, Dorothee BornhorstORCiDGND, Jörg MännerORCiD, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/dev.180091
ISSN:0950-1991
ISSN:1477-9129
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31628109
Parent Title (English):Development : Company of Biologists
Publisher:The Company of Biologists Ltd
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/06
Tag:BMP; Cardiac looping; Hemodynamics; Wnt; Zebrafish
Volume:146
Issue:22
Pagenumber:13
Funder:Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Cientificas y Tecnicas (CONICET)Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Cientificas y Tecnicas (CONICET); Excellence cluster REBIRTH; Joachim Herz Stiftung; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SE2016/7-2, SE2016/10-1]; Deutsche Zentrum fur Herz-Kreislauf-Forschung [SFB958]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

