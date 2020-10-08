Development of concepts for the genomic mining of novel secondary metabolites in symbiotic cyanobacteria

Since the golden era of antibiotics natural products are of ever growing interest to both basic research and applied sciences as they are the main source of new bioactive compounds delivering lead structures for new pharmaceuticals with potent antibiotic, anti-inflammatory or anti-cancer activities. Alongside the technological advances in high-throughput genome sequencing and the better understanding of the general organization of those modular biosynthetic assembly lines of secondary metabolites, there was also a shift from wet-lab screening of active cell extracts towards algorithm-based in silico screening for new natural product biosynthesis gene clusters (BGCs). Although the increasing availability of full genome sequences revealed that such non-ribosomal peptide synthetases (NRPS), polyketide synthases (PKS) and ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) can be found in all three kingdoms of life, certain phyla like actinobacteria and cyanobacteria show a very high density of these secondary

Since the golden era of antibiotics natural products are of ever growing interest to both basic research and applied sciences as they are the main source of new bioactive compounds delivering lead structures for new pharmaceuticals with potent antibiotic, anti-inflammatory or anti-cancer activities. Alongside the technological advances in high-throughput genome sequencing and the better understanding of the general organization of those modular biosynthetic assembly lines of secondary metabolites, there was also a shift from wet-lab screening of active cell extracts towards algorithm-based in silico screening for new natural product biosynthesis gene clusters (BGCs). Although the increasing availability of full genome sequences revealed that such non-ribosomal peptide synthetases (NRPS), polyketide synthases (PKS) and ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) can be found in all three kingdoms of life, certain phyla like actinobacteria and cyanobacteria show a very high density of these secondary metabolite BGCs. The facultative symbiotic, N2-fixing model organism N. punctiforme PCC73102 is a terrestrial type IV cyanobacterium that not only dedicates are very large fraction of its genome to secondary metabolite production but is also amenable to genetic modification. AntiSMASH analysis of the genome showed that there are sixteen potential secondary metabolite BGCs encoded in N. punctiforme, but until now there were only two compounds assigned to their respective BGC leaving the remaining fourteen orphan. This makes the organism a perfect subject for the establishment of a novel combinatorial genomic mining approach for the detection of new natural products. In the course of this study a combinatorial approach of genomic mining, independent monitoring techniques and alteration of cultivation conditions lead to new insights in cyanobacterial natural product biosynthesis and ultimately to the description of a novel compound produced by N. punctiforme. With the generation and investigation of a reporter strain library consisting of CFP-producing transcriptional reporter mutants for every predicted secondary metabolite BGC of N. punctiforme, it could be shown that natural product expression is in fact not silent for all those BGCs where no compound can be detected. Instead several distinct expression patterns could be described highlighting that secondary metabolite production is under tight regulation and only a minor fraction of these BGCs is in fact silent under standard laboratory conditions. Furthermore, increasing light intensity and carbon dioxide availability and cultivating N. punctiforme to very high cell densities had a tremendous impact on the overall metabolic activity of the organism. Investigation of high density cultivated cell extracts ultimately lead to the detection of a so far undescribed set of microviridins with unusual extended peptide sequences named Microviridin N3 – N9. Both cultivation of the transcriptional reporter mutants as well as RTqPCR-based detection of secondary metabolite BGC transcription levels revealed that in fact 50% of N. punctiforme’s natural product BGCs are upregulated under high cell density conditions. In contrast to this very broad response, co-cultivation of N. punctiforme in chemical or physical contact with a N-deprived host plant (Blasia pusilla) lead to a very specific upregulation of two natural product BGCs, namely RIPP3 and RIPP4. Although this response could be confirmed by various independent monitoring techniques and heavy analytical efforts were spent, no compound could be assigned to either of these BGCs. This study is the first in-depth systematic investigation of a cyanobacterial secondary metabolome by a combinatorial approach of genome mining and independent monitoring techniques that can serve as a new strategic approach to gain further insight into natural product synthesis of various organisms. Although there are single well described examples of secondary metabolites like the cell differentiation factor PatS in Anabaena sp. strain PCC 7120, the level and extent of regulation observed in this study is unprecedented and understanding of these mechanisms might be the key to streamline natural product discovery. However, the results of this study also highlight that induction of secondary metabolite BGCs is not the real challenge. Instead the new insights point towards analytical issues being a severe hurdle and finding reliable strategies to overcome these problems might as well drive natural product discovery.

