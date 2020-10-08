Development of concepts for the genomic mining of novel secondary metabolites in symbiotic cyanobacteria
- Since the golden era of antibiotics natural products are of ever growing interest to both basic research and applied sciences as they are the main source of new bioactive compounds delivering lead structures for new pharmaceuticals with potent antibiotic, anti-inflammatory or anti-cancer activities. Alongside the technological advances in high-throughput genome sequencing and the better understanding of the general organization of those modular biosynthetic assembly lines of secondary metabolites, there was also a shift from wet-lab screening of active cell extracts towards algorithm-based in silico screening for new natural product biosynthesis gene clusters (BGCs). Although the increasing availability of full genome sequences revealed that such non-ribosomal peptide synthetases (NRPS), polyketide synthases (PKS) and ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) can be found in all three kingdoms of life, certain phyla like actinobacteria and cyanobacteria show a very high density of these secondarySince the golden era of antibiotics natural products are of ever growing interest to both basic research and applied sciences as they are the main source of new bioactive compounds delivering lead structures for new pharmaceuticals with potent antibiotic, anti-inflammatory or anti-cancer activities. Alongside the technological advances in high-throughput genome sequencing and the better understanding of the general organization of those modular biosynthetic assembly lines of secondary metabolites, there was also a shift from wet-lab screening of active cell extracts towards algorithm-based in silico screening for new natural product biosynthesis gene clusters (BGCs). Although the increasing availability of full genome sequences revealed that such non-ribosomal peptide synthetases (NRPS), polyketide synthases (PKS) and ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) can be found in all three kingdoms of life, certain phyla like actinobacteria and cyanobacteria show a very high density of these secondary metabolite BGCs. The facultative symbiotic, N2-fixing model organism N. punctiforme PCC73102 is a terrestrial type IV cyanobacterium that not only dedicates are very large fraction of its genome to secondary metabolite production but is also amenable to genetic modification. AntiSMASH analysis of the genome showed that there are sixteen potential secondary metabolite BGCs encoded in N. punctiforme, but until now there were only two compounds assigned to their respective BGC leaving the remaining fourteen orphan. This makes the organism a perfect subject for the establishment of a novel combinatorial genomic mining approach for the detection of new natural products. In the course of this study a combinatorial approach of genomic mining, independent monitoring techniques and alteration of cultivation conditions lead to new insights in cyanobacterial natural product biosynthesis and ultimately to the description of a novel compound produced by N. punctiforme. With the generation and investigation of a reporter strain library consisting of CFP-producing transcriptional reporter mutants for every predicted secondary metabolite BGC of N. punctiforme, it could be shown that natural product expression is in fact not silent for all those BGCs where no compound can be detected. Instead several distinct expression patterns could be described highlighting that secondary metabolite production is under tight regulation and only a minor fraction of these BGCs is in fact silent under standard laboratory conditions. Furthermore, increasing light intensity and carbon dioxide availability and cultivating N. punctiforme to very high cell densities had a tremendous impact on the overall metabolic activity of the organism. Investigation of high density cultivated cell extracts ultimately lead to the detection of a so far undescribed set of microviridins with unusual extended peptide sequences named Microviridin N3 – N9. Both cultivation of the transcriptional reporter mutants as well as RTqPCR-based detection of secondary metabolite BGC transcription levels revealed that in fact 50% of N. punctiforme’s natural product BGCs are upregulated under high cell density conditions. In contrast to this very broad response, co-cultivation of N. punctiforme in chemical or physical contact with a N-deprived host plant (Blasia pusilla) lead to a very specific upregulation of two natural product BGCs, namely RIPP3 and RIPP4. Although this response could be confirmed by various independent monitoring techniques and heavy analytical efforts were spent, no compound could be assigned to either of these BGCs. This study is the first in-depth systematic investigation of a cyanobacterial secondary metabolome by a combinatorial approach of genome mining and independent monitoring techniques that can serve as a new strategic approach to gain further insight into natural product synthesis of various organisms. Although there are single well described examples of secondary metabolites like the cell differentiation factor PatS in Anabaena sp. strain PCC 7120, the level and extent of regulation observed in this study is unprecedented and understanding of these mechanisms might be the key to streamline natural product discovery. However, the results of this study also highlight that induction of secondary metabolite BGCs is not the real challenge. Instead the new insights point towards analytical issues being a severe hurdle and finding reliable strategies to overcome these problems might as well drive natural product discovery.…
- Naturstoffe sind seit der goldenen Ära der Antibiotika von immer größerem Interesse, sowohl für die Grundlagenforschung als auch die Angewandten Wissenschaften, da sie die Hauptquelle für neuartige Pharmazeutika mit starken antibiotischen, anti-entzündlichen und Antitumor-Aktivitäten darstellen. Neben den technologischen Fortschritten im Bereich der Hochdurchsatz Genomsequenzierung und dem verbesserten Verständnis des modularen Aufbaus der Biosynthesewege von Sekundärmetaboliten, kam es auch zu einem Wechsel vom labor-gestützten Screening aktiver Zellextrakte hin zum Algorithmen-basierten in silico Screening nach neuen Naturstoff-Biosyntheseclustern. Obwohl die steigende Zahl verfügbarer Genomsequenzen zeigte, dass nicht-ribosomale Peptid-Synthetasen (NRPS), Polyketid-Synthasen (PKS), und ribosomal synthetisierte und posttranslational modifizierte Peptide (RiPPs) ubiquitär in allen Sparten des Lebens gefunden werden können, so zeigen einige Phyla wie Actinobakterien oder Cyanobakterien eine besonders hohe Dichte anNaturstoffe sind seit der goldenen Ära der Antibiotika von immer größerem Interesse, sowohl für die Grundlagenforschung als auch die Angewandten Wissenschaften, da sie die Hauptquelle für neuartige Pharmazeutika mit starken antibiotischen, anti-entzündlichen und Antitumor-Aktivitäten darstellen. Neben den technologischen Fortschritten im Bereich der Hochdurchsatz Genomsequenzierung und dem verbesserten Verständnis des modularen Aufbaus der Biosynthesewege von Sekundärmetaboliten, kam es auch zu einem Wechsel vom labor-gestützten Screening aktiver Zellextrakte hin zum Algorithmen-basierten in silico Screening nach neuen Naturstoff-Biosyntheseclustern. Obwohl die steigende Zahl verfügbarer Genomsequenzen zeigte, dass nicht-ribosomale Peptid-Synthetasen (NRPS), Polyketid-Synthasen (PKS), und ribosomal synthetisierte und posttranslational modifizierte Peptide (RiPPs) ubiquitär in allen Sparten des Lebens gefunden werden können, so zeigen einige Phyla wie Actinobakterien oder Cyanobakterien eine besonders hohe Dichte an Sekundärmetabolitclustern. Der fakultativ symbiotische, N2-fixierende Modellorganismus N. punctiforme PCC73102 ist ein terrestrisches typ-IV Cyanobakterium, welches nicht nur einen besonders hohen Anteil seines Genoms der Produktion von Sekundärmetaboliten widmet, sondern zusätzlich noch genetisch modifizierbar ist. Eine AntiSMASH Analyse des Genoms zeigte, dass N. punctiforme insgesamt sechzehn potentielle Sekundärmetabolitcluster besitzt, von denen aber bis heute nur zweien ein spezifisches Produkt zugewiesen werden konnte. Das macht N. punctiforme zu einem perfekten Testorganismus für die Entwicklung eines neuartigen kombinatorischen Genomic Mining Ansatzes zur Detektion von bislang unbeschriebenen Naturstoffen. Der neuartige Ansatz, der im Rahmen dieser Studie entwickelt wurde, stellt eine Kombination aus Genomic Mining, unabhängigen Monitoring-Techniken sowie modifizierten Kultivierungsbedingungen dar und führte nicht nur zu neuen Erkenntnissen im Bereich cyanobakterieller Naturstoffsynthese, sondern letztlich auch zur Entdeckung eines neuen, von N. punctiforme produzierten, Naturstoffs. Die Herstellung und Untersuchung einer Reporterstamm Bibliothek, bestehend aus je einem CFP-produzierenden Transkriptionsreporter für jedes der sechzehn Sekundärmetabolitcluster von N. punctiforme, zeigte, dass im Gegensatz zur Erwartung nicht alle Biosynthesecluster für die man kein Produkt nachweisen kann auch nicht exprimiert werden. Stattdessen konnten klar definierbare Expressionsmuster beschrieben werden, was deutlich machte, dass die Naturstoffproduktion einer engen Regulation unterliegt und nur ein kleiner Teil der Biosynthesecluster unter Standardbedingungen tatsächlich still sind. Darüber hinaus führte die Erhöhung der Lichtintensität sowie der Kohlenstoffdioxid-Verfügbarkeit zusammen mit der Kultivierung von N. punctiforme zu extrem hohen Zelldichten zu einer starken Erhöhung der gesamten metabolischen Aktivität des Organismus. Nähere Untersuchungen der Zellextrakte dieser hoch-dichte Kultivierungen führten letztlich zur Entdeckung einer neuartigen Gruppe von Microviridinen mit verlängerter Peptidsequenz, welche Microviridin N3-N9 genannt wurden. Sowohl die Kultivierung der Transkriptionsreporter als auch die RTqPCR-basierte Untersuchung der Transkriptionslevel der verschiedenen Biosynthesecluster zeigten, dass die hoch-Zelldichte Kultivierung von N. punctiforme zu einer Aktivierung von 50% der vorhandenen Sekundärmetabolitcluster führt. Im Gegensatz zu dieser sehr breit-gefächerten Aktivierung, führt die Co-Kultivierung von N. punctiforme in chemischen oder physischen Kontakt zu einer N-gehungerten Wirtspflanze (Blasia pusilla) zu einer sehr spezifischen Aktivierung der RIPP4 und RiPP3 Biosynthesecluster. Obwohl dieser Effekt mittels verschiedener unabhängiger Methoden bestätigt werden konnte und trotz intensiver Analysebemühungen, konnte jedoch keinem der beiden Cluster ein Produkt zugeordnet werden. Diese Studie stellt die erste weitreichende, systematische Analyse eines cyanobakteriellen Sekundärmetaboloms durch einen kombinatorischen Ansatz aus Genomic Mining und unabhängigen Monitoring-Techniken dar und kann als neue strategische Herangehensweise für die Untersuchung anderer Organismen hinsichtlich ihrer Sekundärmetabolit-Produktion dienen. Obwohl es bereits gut beschriebene einzelne Sekundärmetabolite gibt, wie beispielweise den Zelldifferenzierungsfaktor PatS in Anabaena sp. PCC7120, so ist der Grad an Regulation der in dieser Studie gezeigt werden konnte bislang beispiellos und die Entschlüsselung dieser Mechanismen könnte die Entdeckung neuer Naturstoffe stark beschleunigen. Daneben lassen die Ergebnisse aber auch darauf schließen, dass die Induktion der Biosynthesewege nicht das eigentliche Problem darstellt, sondern vielmehr die verlässliche Detektion deren Produkte. Die Erarbeitung neuer Analytik-Strategien könnte somit auch einen deutlichen Einfluss auf die Geschwindigkeit der Entdeckung neuer Naturstoffe haben.…
|Author:
|Daniel Dehm
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-478342
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47834
|Title Additional (German):
|Entwicklung von Konzepten für das Genomic Mining von neuartigen Sekundärmetaboliten in symbiotischen Cyanobakterien
|Referee:
|Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Helge B. BodeORCiD, Dennis J. NürnbergORCiD
|Advisor:
|Elke Dittmann
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/10/02
|Release Date:
|2020/10/08
|Tag:
|Cyanobakterien; Naturstoffe; Sekundärmetabolite
Cyanobacteria; Genomic Mining; Natural Products; Nostoc punctiforme; Secondary Metabolites
|Pagenumber:
|VIII, 122, XII
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International