Effects of time-energy correlation strength in molecular entangled photon spectroscopy

  • In this paper, we explore the time-energy domain quantum-classical transition comparing a classical pump-probe experiment on a diatomic molecule to its quantum enhanced counterpart, where the pump and probe pulses are substituted by the signal and idler beams of a spontaneous parametric down conversion (SPDC) source. Absorption of biphotons generated with SPDC exploits quantum time-energy entanglement to enhance the overall yield and selectivity of the process, when compared with a classical pump-probe setup, while maintaining femtosecond time resolution. We systematically study the effects of correlation strength on process efficiency and selectivity, comparing the results to classical pump-probe spectra. An excitation scheme to improve the yield based on spectral narrowing of biphotons is shown. The results indicate that the quantum improvements in yield are caused by a more efficient use of the total power available for the process.

Author:Fabiano LeverORCiD, Sven RamelowORCiDGND, Markus GührORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevA.100.053844
ISSN:2469-9926
ISSN:2469-9934
Parent Title (English):Physical review : A, Atomic, molecular, and optical physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/04
Volume:100
Issue:5
Pagenumber:6
Funder:Lichtenberg Professorship of the Volkswagen Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

