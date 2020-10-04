Schließen

The role of active movement in fungal ecology and community assembly

  • Movement ecology aims to provide common terminology and an integrative framework of movement research across all groups of organisms. Yet such work has focused on unitary organisms so far, and thus the important group of filamentous fungi has not been considered in this context. With the exception of spore dispersal, movement in filamentous fungi has not been integrated into the movement ecology field. At the same time, the field of fungal ecology has been advancing research on topics like informed growth, mycelial translocations, or fungal highways using its own terminology and frameworks, overlooking the theoretical developments within movement ecology. We provide a conceptual and terminological framework for interdisciplinary collaboration between these two disciplines, and show how both can benefit from closer links: We show how placing the knowledge from fungal biology and ecology into the framework of movement ecology can inspire both theoretical and empirical developments, eventually leading towards a better understanding ofMovement ecology aims to provide common terminology and an integrative framework of movement research across all groups of organisms. Yet such work has focused on unitary organisms so far, and thus the important group of filamentous fungi has not been considered in this context. With the exception of spore dispersal, movement in filamentous fungi has not been integrated into the movement ecology field. At the same time, the field of fungal ecology has been advancing research on topics like informed growth, mycelial translocations, or fungal highways using its own terminology and frameworks, overlooking the theoretical developments within movement ecology. We provide a conceptual and terminological framework for interdisciplinary collaboration between these two disciplines, and show how both can benefit from closer links: We show how placing the knowledge from fungal biology and ecology into the framework of movement ecology can inspire both theoretical and empirical developments, eventually leading towards a better understanding of fungal ecology and community assembly. Conversely, by a greater focus on movement specificities of filamentous fungi, movement ecology stands to benefit from the challenge to evolve its concepts and terminology towards even greater universality. We show how our concept can be applied for other modular organisms (such as clonal plants and slime molds), and how this can lead towards comparative studies with the relationship between organismal movement and ecosystems in the focus.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Milos Bielcik, Carlos A. Aguilar-TriguerosORCiD, Milica LakovicORCiD, Florian JeltschORCiDGND, Matthias C. RilligORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s40462-019-0180-6
ISSN:2051-3933
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31832199
Parent Title (English):Movement Ecology
Publisher:BMC
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/04
Tag:Active movement; Clonal plants; Filamentous fungi; Fungal foraging; Fungal highways; Fungal space searching algorithms; Interference competition; Microbial community; Modular organisms; Slime molds
Volume:7
Issue:1
Pagenumber:12
Funder:DFG: Verknupfung von Bewegungsokologie und Biodiversitatsforschung in dynamischen Agrarlandschaften (BioMove)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo