Schließen

Role of Anisotropic Diffusion of Particles

  • In this Letter, we propose that the x-ray and the TeV observations in the vicinity of Geminga can be understood in the framework of anisotropic diffusion of injected electrons or positrons. This interpretation only requires the turbulence in the vicinity of Geminga to be sub-Alfvenic with the local mean magnetic field direction approximately aligned with our line of sight towards Geminga, without invoking extreme conditions for the environment, such as an extremely small diffusion coefficient and a weak magnetic field of submicrogauss as suggested in previous literature.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ruo-Yu LiuORCiDGND, Huirong YanORCiDGND, Heshou ZhangORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.221103
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31868424
Parent Title (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/03
Volume:123
Issue:22
Pagenumber:5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo