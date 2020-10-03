Role of Anisotropic Diffusion of Particles
- In this Letter, we propose that the x-ray and the TeV observations in the vicinity of Geminga can be understood in the framework of anisotropic diffusion of injected electrons or positrons. This interpretation only requires the turbulence in the vicinity of Geminga to be sub-Alfvenic with the local mean magnetic field direction approximately aligned with our line of sight towards Geminga, without invoking extreme conditions for the environment, such as an extremely small diffusion coefficient and a weak magnetic field of submicrogauss as suggested in previous literature.
