A cross-reactive monoclonal antibody as universal detection antibody in autoantibody diagnostic assays

Diagnostics of Autoimmune Diseases involve screening of patient samples for containing autoantibodies against various antigens. To ensure quality of diagnostic assays a calibrator is needed in each assay system. Different calibrators as recombinant human monoclonal antibodies as well as chimeric antibodies against the autoantigens of interest are described. A less cost-intensive and also more representative possibility covering different targets on the antigens is the utilization of polyclonal sera from other species. Nevertheless, the detection of human autoantibodies as well as the calibration reagent containing antibodies from other species in one assay constitutes a challenge in terms of assay calibration. We therefore developed a cross-reactive monoclonal antibody which binds human as well as rabbit sera with similar affinities in the nanomolar range. We tested our monoclonal antibody S38CD11B12 successfully in the commercial Serazym (R) Anti-Cardiolipin-beta 2-GPI IgG/IgM assay and could thereby prove the eligibility of S38CD11B12 as detection antibody in autoimmune diagnostic assays using rabbit derived sera as reference material.

