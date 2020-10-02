Schließen

Investigating Core Assumptions of the "American Dream": Historical Related to Key Life Outcomes in Adulthood

  The present study examines how historical changes in the U.S. socioeconomic environment in the 20th century may have affected core assumptions of the "American Dream." Specifically, the authors examined whether such changes modulated the extent to which adolescents' intelligence (IQ), their grade point average (GPA), and their parents' socioeconomic status (SES) could predict key life outcomes in adulthood about 20 years later. The data stemmed from two representative U.S. birth cohorts of 15- and 16-year-olds who were born in the early 1960s (N = 3,040) and 1980s (N = 3,524) and who participated in the National Longitudinal Surveys of Youth (NLSY). Cohort differences were analyzed with respect to differences in average relations by means of multiple and logistic regression and for specific points in each outcome distribution by means of quantile regressions. In both cohorts, IQ, GPA, and parental SES predicted important educational, occupational, and health-related life-outcomes about 20 years later. Across historical time, the predictive utility of adolescent IQ and parental SES remained stable for the most part. Yet, the combined effects of social-ecological and socioeconomic changes may have increased the predictive utility (that is, the regression weights) of adolescent GPA for educational, occupational, and health outcomes over time for individuals who were born in the 1980s. Theoretical implications concerning adult development, aging, and late life inequality are discussed.

Metadaten
Author:Andrea HaslORCiD, Julia KretschmannORCiDGND, Dirk RichterORCiDGND, Manuel VoelkleORCiDGND, Martin BrunnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/pag0000392
ISSN:0882-7974
ISSN:1939-1498
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31804112
Parent Title (English):Psychology and aging
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/02
Tag:cohort differences; grade point average; intelligence; life span research; socioeconomic status
Volume:34
Issue:8
Pagenumber:22
First Page:1055
Last Page:1076
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

