Schließen

Human Dignity and the Human Right to an Existence Worthy of Human Dignity

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Logi GunnarsonGND, Norman Weiß
ISBN:978-3-8487-5812-8
Parent Title (German):The human right to a dignified existence in an international context : legal and philosophical perspectives
Publisher:Nomos
Place of publication:Baden-Baden
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/10/01
First Page:7
Last Page:12
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo