Starch and Glycogen Analyses

  • For complex carbohydrates, such as glycogen and starch, various analytical methods and techniques exist allowing the detailed characterization of these storage carbohydrates. In this article, we give a brief overview of the most frequently used methods, techniques, and results. Furthermore, we give insights in the isolation, purification, and fragmentation of both starch and glycogen. An overview of the different structural levels of the glucans is given and the corresponding analytical techniques are discussed. Moreover, future perspectives of the analytical needs and the challenges of the currently developing scientific questions are included

Metadaten
Author:Henrike BrustORCiDGND, Slawomir OrzechowskiORCiD, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-478054
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47805
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Methods and Techniques
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1004)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/10/01
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/10/04
Tag:analytics; glycogen; starch
Issue:1004
Pagenumber:26
Source:Biomolecules 10 (2020) 7, 1020 DOI: 10.3390/biom10071020
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

