Starch and Glycogen Analyses
- For complex carbohydrates, such as glycogen and starch, various analytical methods and techniques exist allowing the detailed characterization of these storage carbohydrates. In this article, we give a brief overview of the most frequently used methods, techniques, and results. Furthermore, we give insights in the isolation, purification, and fragmentation of both starch and glycogen. An overview of the different structural levels of the glucans is given and the corresponding analytical techniques are discussed. Moreover, future perspectives of the analytical needs and the challenges of the currently developing scientific questions are included
|Author:
|Henrike BrustORCiDGND, Slawomir OrzechowskiORCiD, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
|Subtitle (English):
|Methods and Techniques
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/10/01
|Tag:
|analytics; glycogen; starch
|Source:
|Biomolecules 10 (2020) 7, 1020 DOI: 10.3390/biom10071020
