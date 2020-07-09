Schließen

Starch and Glycogen Analyses

  • For complex carbohydrates, such as glycogen and starch, various analytical methods and techniques exist allowing the detailed characterization of these storage carbohydrates. In this article, we give a brief overview of the most frequently used methods, techniques, and results. Furthermore, we give insights in the isolation, purification, and fragmentation of both starch and glycogen. An overview of the different structural levels of the glucans is given and the corresponding analytical techniques are discussed. Moreover, future perspectives of the analytical needs and the challenges of the currently developing scientific questions are included

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Henrike BrustORCiDGND, Slawomir OrzechowskiORCiD, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/biom10071020
ISSN:2218-273X
Parent Title (English):Biomolecules
Subtitle (English):Methods and Techniques
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/07/09
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/10/04
Tag:analytics; glycogen; starch
Volume:10
Issue:7
Pagenumber:24
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_078
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1004

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo