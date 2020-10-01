Schließen

The production of antimicrobial polypeptides in chloroplasts

Author:Matthijs Pieter HoelscherORCiD
Referee:Joachim Forner, Ralph BockORCiDGND
Advisor:Inge Broer, Stefan Schillberg
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/07/16
Release Date:2020/10/01
Pagenumber:114
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

