Fiktion und Wirklichkeit

Author:Julia KilletGND
ISBN:978-3-96763-084-8
ISBN:978-3-96763-040-4
Subtitle (German):die Darstellung Rosa Luxemburgs in der biographischen und literarischen Prosa
Publisher:Kulturmaschinen Verlag
Place of publication:Hamburg
Advisor:Helmut Peitsch, Sven Hanuschek
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/10/02
Release Date:2020/10/01
Pagenumber:348
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie

