Fiktion und Wirklichkeit

Metadaten
|Author:
|Julia KilletGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-96763-084-8
|ISBN:
|978-3-96763-040-4
|Subtitle (German):
|die Darstellung Rosa Luxemburgs in der biographischen und literarischen Prosa
|Publisher:
|Kulturmaschinen Verlag
|Place of publication:
|Hamburg
|Advisor:
|Helmut Peitsch, Sven Hanuschek
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/10/02
|Release Date:
|2020/10/01
|Pagenumber:
|348
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie