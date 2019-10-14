3-D Modeling of Vertical Gravity Gradients and the Delimitation of Tectonic Boundaries: The Caribbean Oceanic Domain as a Case Study
- Geophysical data acquisition in oceanic domains is challenging, implying measurements with low and/or nonhomogeneous spatial resolution. The evolution of satellite gravimetry and altimetry techniques allows testing 3-D density models of the lithosphere, taking advantage of the high spatial resolution and homogeneous coverage of satellites. However, it is not trivial to discretise the source of the gravity field at different depths. Here, we propose a new method for inferring tectonic boundaries at the crustal level. As a novelty, instead of modeling the gravity anomalies and assuming a flat Earth approximation, we model the vertical gravity gradients (VGG) in spherical coordinates, which are especially sensitive to density contrasts in the upper layers of the Earth. To validate the methodology, the complex oceanic domain of the Caribbean region is studied, which includes different crustal domains with a tectonic history since Late Jurassic time. After defining a lithospheric starting model constrained by up-to-date geophysical dataGeophysical data acquisition in oceanic domains is challenging, implying measurements with low and/or nonhomogeneous spatial resolution. The evolution of satellite gravimetry and altimetry techniques allows testing 3-D density models of the lithosphere, taking advantage of the high spatial resolution and homogeneous coverage of satellites. However, it is not trivial to discretise the source of the gravity field at different depths. Here, we propose a new method for inferring tectonic boundaries at the crustal level. As a novelty, instead of modeling the gravity anomalies and assuming a flat Earth approximation, we model the vertical gravity gradients (VGG) in spherical coordinates, which are especially sensitive to density contrasts in the upper layers of the Earth. To validate the methodology, the complex oceanic domain of the Caribbean region is studied, which includes different crustal domains with a tectonic history since Late Jurassic time. After defining a lithospheric starting model constrained by up-to-date geophysical data sets, we tested several a-priory density distributions and selected the model with the minimum misfits with respect to the VGG calculated from the EIGEN-6C4 data set. Additionally, the density of the crystalline crust was inferred by inverting the VGG field. Our methodology enabled us not only to refine, confirm, and/or propose tectonic boundaries in the study area but also to identify a new anomalous buoyant body, located in the South Lesser Antilles subduction zone, and high-density bodies along the Greater, Lesser, and Leeward Antilles forearcs.…
|Author:
|Angela Maria Gomez-GarciaORCiD, Christian MeeßenORCiDGND, Magdalena Scheck-WenderothORCiDGND, Gaspar MonsalveORCiD, Judith Bott, Anne BernhardtGND, Gladys BernalORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GC008340
|ISSN:
|1525-2027
|Parent Title (English):
|Geochemistry, geophysics, geosystems
|Publisher:
|American Geophysical Union
|Place of publication:
|Washington
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/10/14
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/10/05
|Tag:
|3D lithospheric model; Caribbean; Crustal structure; Gravity modelling; Tectonic boundaries; Vertical Gravity Gradients
|Volume:
|20
|Issue:
|11
|Pagenumber:
|23
|First Page:
|5371
|Last Page:
|5393
|Funder:
|Colciencias PhD grant; Fundacion para la promocion de la investigacion y la tecnologia-Banco de la Republica de Colombia; CEMarin; Erasmus+; DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access