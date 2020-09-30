Poly(L-lactic acid), by near-ambient pressure XPS
- Near ambient pressure - x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (NAP-XPS) is a less traditional form of XPS that allows samples to be analyzed at relatively high pressures, i.e., at 2500Pa or higher. With NAP-XPS, one can analyze moderately volatile liquids, biological samples, porous materials, and/or polymeric materials that outgas significantly. In this submission we show C 1s, O 1s, and survey NAP-XPS spectra from poly(L-lactic acid). The C 1s and O 1s envelopes were fit with three and two Gaussian-Lorentzian sum functions, respectively. Water vapor (800Pa) was used as the residual gas for charge compensation, which was confirmed by the sharp peak at 535.0 eV in the O 1s narrow scan. The uniqueness plot corresponding to the C 1s fit shows that the fit parameters had statistical significance. C 1s and O 1s spectra of PLLA damaged by exposure to x-rays for ca. 1 hour are also included. Published by the AVS.
|Author:
|Dhananjay I. Patel, Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Charlotte D. VacogneORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Stephan BahrGND, Paul DietrichORCiDGND, Michael Meyer, Andreas ThissenGND, Matthew R. LinfordORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1116/1.5110309
|ISSN:
|1055-5269
|ISSN:
|1520-8575
|Parent Title (English):
|Surface Science Spectra
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publication:
|Melville
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/09/30
|Tag:
|NAP-XPS; Water Vapor; XPS; near-ambient pressure X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy
|Volume:
|26
|Issue:
|2
|Pagenumber:
|8
|Funder:
|[SN-S 101]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert