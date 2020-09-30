Schließen

Poly(L-lactic acid), by near-ambient pressure XPS

  • Near ambient pressure - x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (NAP-XPS) is a less traditional form of XPS that allows samples to be analyzed at relatively high pressures, i.e., at 2500Pa or higher. With NAP-XPS, one can analyze moderately volatile liquids, biological samples, porous materials, and/or polymeric materials that outgas significantly. In this submission we show C 1s, O 1s, and survey NAP-XPS spectra from poly(L-lactic acid). The C 1s and O 1s envelopes were fit with three and two Gaussian-Lorentzian sum functions, respectively. Water vapor (800Pa) was used as the residual gas for charge compensation, which was confirmed by the sharp peak at 535.0 eV in the O 1s narrow scan. The uniqueness plot corresponding to the C 1s fit shows that the fit parameters had statistical significance. C 1s and O 1s spectra of PLLA damaged by exposure to x-rays for ca. 1 hour are also included. Published by the AVS.

Metadaten
Author:Dhananjay I. Patel, Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Charlotte D. VacogneORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Stephan BahrGND, Paul DietrichORCiDGND, Michael Meyer, Andreas ThissenGND, Matthew R. LinfordORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1116/1.5110309
ISSN:1055-5269
ISSN:1520-8575
Parent Title (English):Surface Science Spectra
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/30
Tag:NAP-XPS; Water Vapor; XPS; near-ambient pressure X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy
Volume:26
Issue:2
Pagenumber:8
Funder:[SN-S 101]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

