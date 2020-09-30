Schließen

Phase demodulation with iterative Hilbert transform embeddings

  • We propose an efficient method for demodulation of phase modulated signals via iterated Hilbert transform embeddings. We show that while a usual approach based on one application of the Hilbert transform provides only an approximation to a proper phase, with iterations the accuracy is essentially improved, up to precision limited mainly by discretization effects. We demonstrate that the method is applicable to arbitrarily complex waveforms, and to modulations fast compared to the basic frequency. Furthermore, we develop a perturbative theory applicable to a simple cosine waveform, showing convergence of the technique.

Author:Erik Gengel, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sigpro.2019.07.005
ISSN:0165-1684
ISSN:1872-7557
Parent Title (English):Signal processing
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/30
Tag:Embedding; Hilbert transform; Phase modulation
Volume:165
Pagenumber:13
First Page:115
Last Page:127
Funder:Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]; Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung
