Conditioned Point Processes with Application to Levy Bridges

  • Our first result concerns a characterization by means of a functional equation of Poisson point processes conditioned by the value of their first moment. It leads to a generalized version of Mecke’s formula. En passant, it also allows us to gain quantitative results about stochastic domination for Poisson point processes under linear constraints. Since bridges of a pure jump Lévy process in Rd with a height a can be interpreted as a Poisson point process on space–time conditioned by pinning its first moment to a, our approach allows us to characterize bridges of Lévy processes by means of a functional equation. The latter result has two direct applications: First, we obtain a constructive and simple way to sample Lévy bridge dynamics; second, it allows us to estimate the number of jumps for such bridges. We finally show that our method remains valid for linearly perturbed Lévy processes like periodic Ornstein–Uhlenbeck processes driven by Lévy noise.

Metadaten
Author:Giovanni ConfortiORCiDGND, Tetiana KosenkovaORCiD, Sylvie RoellyGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10959-018-0863-8
ISSN:0894-9840
ISSN:1572-9230
Parent Title (English):Journal of theoretical probability
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/30
Tag:Ornstein-Uhlenbeck
Volume:32
Issue:4
Pagenumber:24
First Page:2111
Last Page:2134
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

